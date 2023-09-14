Starmer refuses to commit to pensions triple lock

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Starmer refuses to commit to pensions triple lock

By Press Association
Sir Keir Starmer said pensioners will get a fair deal under Labour (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Sir Keir Starmer has refused to commit to the continuation of the triple lock, but insisted there would be a “fair and decent pension” under a Labour government.

The Labour leader said he would not make manifesto commitments at this stage but blamed Rishi Sunak for the uncertainty facing pensioners.

The Government has insisted it is committed to the triple lock, but officials are considering tweaks to save money by changing the way the link to average earnings works.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer declined to a commitment on pensions ahead of the election (James Manning/PA)

Under the triple lock, pensions increase every year by inflation, average earnings or 2.5%, whichever is highest.

But neither Labour nor the Tories will commit to maintaining the policy beyond the general election.

And with the figure used for average earnings set to hand pensioners an 8.5% increase, the Treasury is examining whether to strip out the impact of public sector bonuses to result in a rise of around 7.8%.

That could see pensioners miss out on up to £75 a year but save the taxpayer hundreds of millions.

Asked whether the triple lock would continue under Labour, Sir Keir told Times Radio: “I’m not going to set out our plans for after the election.

“What I will say is this: it was this Government that made the commitment in relation to the triple lock. It’s this Government that ought to keep the commitment that they’ve made, and it’s this Government that’s introduced the doubt now about the triple lock by suggesting that they’re not going to keep their pledge.

“So that’s, I think, the most central issue for pensioners. But will pensioners have a decent and fair pension under a Labour government? Of course they will.”

Unite union general secretary Sharon Graham has accused Labour of being a 90s tribute act (Jacob King/PA)

In response to Unite union chief Sharon Graham’s criticism of Sir Keir’s Labour as a “90s tribute act”, he pointed out that Sir Tony Blair won a landslide in 1997.

He said his critics “are not focusing on the future, they’re focusing on the past”.

“We are looking at the challenge of the next general election. But I remind myself that in the late 1990s we had a landslide Labour government and I want to see a Labour government back in power as soon as possible.”

But he added: “I’m not predicting a landslide. I remind myself every day that for the Labour Party to get from where it landed in 2019 to even a slender majority at the next general election would require a bigger swing than we had in 1997.

“That’s the scale of the task that we face.”