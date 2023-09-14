Russian pilot ‘believed he had permission to shoot down RAF spy plane’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Russian pilot ‘believed he had permission to shoot down RAF spy plane’

By Press Association
A Russian Su-27 (Alamy/PA)
A Russian Su-27 (Alamy/PA)

A Russian pilot tried to shoot down an RAF spy plane believing he had been given permission to fire, according to a report.

Russia blamed a “technical malfunction” for causing the incident over the Black Sea on September 29 last year.

But intercepted communications suggest the pilot fired after receiving an ambiguous command from a Russian ground station.

The RAF plane had been flying a surveillance mission in international airspace when it encountered two Russian SU-27 fighter jets.

A western defence source told the BBC the words the two pilots received were to the effect of “you have the target”.

One interpreted this as permission to shoot but the other did not, swearing at his wingman when he fired the first missile, according to the report.

Sources said the unclear language indicates a high degree of unprofessionalism by those involved and led to a fight between the two pilots.

One reportedly launched an air-to-air missile, which failed to lock on to its target.

Despite his comrade remonstrating with him, he then released another missile which fell from the wing, suggesting the weapon either malfunctioned or the launch was aborted, according to the report.

The RAF RC-135 Rivet Joint aircraft has sensors to intercept communications, and crew would have been able to listen to the incident, but these details will not be made public.

An Ministry of Defence spokesman said: “Following an incident last September between an RAF Rivet Joint aircraft and two Russian Su-27 fighter jets over the Black Sea, the former defence secretary informed the House of Commons within three weeks of the event occurring, in the interest of transparency and safety.

“Our intent has always been to protect the safety of our operations, avoid unnecessary escalation and inform the public and international community.

“This incident is a stark reminder of the potential consequences of (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s barbaric invasion of Ukraine.”

Then defence secretary Ben Wallace made a statement in the Commons following the incident, telling MPs it showed the Russian military were “not beyond making the wrong calculation or indeed deciding that the rules don’t apply to them”.

He added: “We welcome Russia’s acknowledgement this was in international airspace, and the UK has conducted regular sorties with the RAF Rivet Joint in international airspace over the Black Sea since 2019 and we will continue to do so.”