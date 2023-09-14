Committee expresses impatience over delay to three-year justice plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Committee expresses impatience over delay to three-year justice plan

By Press Association
Scotland’s Auditor General said the plan could help clear court backlogs. (Jane Barlow/PA)
Scotland’s director-general of justice has been told to publish a delayed three-year plan for the sector following “impatience” from a Holyrood committee.

Neil Rennick, the Scottish Government’s director-general for education and justice, gave evidence to the Public Audit Committee on Thursday after a watchdog report warned court backlogs for the most serious crimes may not be cleared for another three years.

The report by Auditor General Stephen Boyle condemned the delay to the three-year delivery plan, which was first expected in August 2022 and then the summer of 2023.

The plan is “critical for ensuring work continues to modernise the criminal justice system”, according to Mr Boyle.

Richard Leonard
Convener Richard Leonard said there is a ‘degree of impatience’ within the committee over the delay (PA)

Mr Rennick told the committee the delay had been due to “significant uncertainty” caused by soaring inflation, adding it “would not have been responsible for us to publish a three-year delivery plan at a time that justice organisations’ budgets were under significant uncertainty and significant pressure”.

However, he said: “The decision not to progress with the delivery plan has no impact on the court recovery plan or dealing with the backlogs.”

Conservative committee member Graham Simpson branded the explanation a “rather pathetic excuse”, and he demanded a timeline for publication of the plan.

Committee convener Richard Leonard said: “I do find it quite unusual to hear the preparation and implementation of a three-year delivery plan has been an irresponsible act.

“I think most of us would view that as being the responsible thing to do.

“The committee’s view, I’m sure, would be that we want to see a delivery plan because that gives some concrete sense of the direction of travel, and I don’t know about you Mr Rennick, I don’t know what the rate of inflation is going to be in two or three years’ time, but I still have to make plans based on reasonable assumptions or otherwise.

“I think there is a degree of impatience, certainly in the committee, that the delivery plan has yet to be produced.”

Mr Rennick told committee MSPs the aim is for the plan to be published according to the timescale set in the Audit Scotland report, which was three to six months from its publication in May 2023.

Speaking at that time, the Auditor General said the delivery plan was “vital” to “address the backlog”.