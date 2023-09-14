Government pays banks £1.2bn more to cover Covid loans that went sour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Government pays banks £1.2bn more to cover Covid loans that went sour

By Press Association
The loan schemes were set up in the early days of the Covid-19 lockdowns (Victoria Jones/PA)
The Government paid out another £1.2 billion to settle pandemic emergency loans that had gone bad between April and June, new figures suggest.

The Department for Business and Trade said that the Government had now paid out on 14.5% of the bounce back loans that they guaranteed during the early lockdowns in 2020.

It added another £1.1 billion to the total amount that has been settled under the scheme, bringing it to a little under £6.9 billion.

Approximately £100 million was also paid out during the period to banks under the other Government-backed loan schemes, taking the total paid out to date to £7.4 billion, the data show.

The loan schemes were set up in the early days of the Covid-19 lockdowns when businesses across the country were forced to close.

The bounce back loans provided the smallest loans, of up to £50,000 per business, but they were available to most of the UK’s companies without any real checks on whether the borrowers would be able to pay the money back.

That was the trade-off that the Government accepted to ensure that the money reached businesses in need fast enough. Any delays could have led to large numbers of failed businesses, ministers feared.

It also opened the scheme to abuse and risk. By June somewhat less than £1.7 billion out of the £46.6 billion that was borrowed under the scheme had been flagged by lenders as suspected fraud.

That is an increase from a little over £1.1 billion in March, the Government said.

The data showed that 76.3% of bounce back borrowers have either fully repaid their loans (11.5%) or are on schedule to do so (64.8%), the Government said.

That is a reduction from 77.6% in March.