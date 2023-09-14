UK to write Iran nuclear treaty sanctions into law to stop them expiring

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

UK to write Iran nuclear treaty sanctions into law to stop them expiring

By Press Association
The UK will keep in place sanctions on Iran imposed originally as part of an international nuclear deal +(Aaron Chown/PA)
The UK will keep in place sanctions on Iran imposed originally as part of an international nuclear deal +(Aaron Chown/PA)

Sanctions on Iran related to an international nuclear treaty will be written into UK law to prevent them from being lifted next month.

Britain, along with France and Germany, said the sanctions would remain in place due to continued non-compliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPoA) with Tehran.

The sanctions due to be kept by the three European countries, known as E3, ban Iran from developing ballistic missiles capable of delivering nuclear weapons and bar anyone from buying, selling or transferring drones and missiles to and from Iran.

The measures had been due to expire on October 18 as part of the multilateral nuclear deal struck eight years ago.

The accord was negotiated in 2015 between Iran, the US, the UK, France, Germany, China, Russia and the European Union to prevent Tehran from developing atomic weapons.

A spokesman for the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said: “Iran continues to breach its commitments under the JCPoA and advance its nuclear programme beyond all credible civilian justification.

“Alongside our French and German partners, we have taken a legitimate and proportionate step in response to Iran’s actions.

“The UK and our partners remain committed to a diplomatic solution, but Iran must now take clear steps towards de-escalation.

“We are committed to preventing Iran from developing nuclear weapons.”

Under the terms of the accord, Tehran agreed to limit enrichment of uranium to levels necessary for nuclear power in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions.

Donald Trump visit to Ireland
Former president Donald Trump took the US out of the Iran nuclear deal (Brian Lawless/PA)

In 2018, then-president Donald Trump unilaterally pulled the United States out of the pact.

Iran then began breaking the terms a year later and is now enriching uranium to nearly weapons-grade levels, according to a report by the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog.

The Middle East nation has violated the sanctions by developing and testing ballistic missiles and sending drones to Russia for its war on Ukraine.

FCDO officials said the decision to write the sanctions into UK law do not violate the JCPoA and was “fully consistent with the procedures defined within” the treaty.

London said Iran has consistently breached its obligations under the JCPoA, with the regime’s enriched uranium stockpiles 18 times the limit set out in the agreement.

The UK Government said that in March 2022 and again last month Britain and its partners offered Iran viable deals that would have defused the nuclear issue but said Tehran turned it down on both occasions.

The sanctions will remain in place until Tehran “is fully compliant” with the deal, the E3 said.