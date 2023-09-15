Bank expected to hike interest rates again, but pause may be on the cards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bank expected to hike interest rates again, but pause may be on the cards

By Press Association
The Bank of England will unveil the new interest rate on Thursday (PA)
The Bank of England will unveil the new interest rate on Thursday (PA)

Markets have been asking themselves whether the Bank of England might stop raising interest rates next week after 14 consecutive hikes.

The Bank is still expected to set rates a little higher before it ends this cycle of what economists call tightening, but some think it might pause the rises next week and restart at the next meeting.

The Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee will report its decision at midday on Thursday, with most still expecting another hike to bring the base rate to 5.5%.

“Markets are once again toying with the idea of a pause from the Bank of England next week,” said James Smith and James Knightley at Dutch bank ING.

“We certainly don’t rule that out, and recent comments suggest the BoE is laying the ground for the end of this tightening cycle. The central bank might be tempted by a Fed-style ‘skip’ this month, accompanied by strong hints that it could hike again in November.

“That’s not our base case, given both wage growth and services inflation – the two key metrics upon which the BoE is basing policy – are higher than forecasted back in August.

“We suspect the Bank will keep its options open for November, but ultimately we think September’s meeting will mark the peak in this hiking cycle.”

It has been 21 months since the Bank started this round of interest rate hikes, bringing rates from a low of 0.1% in December 2021 to 5.25 today.

The increases have been an attempt to stem inflation, and the Bank’s Sarah Breeden, who is expected to join the MPC before November’s meeting, said this week she thought inflation could have been double the rate it reached without the Bank’s intervention.

But with inflation still high and new Consumer Prices Index figures due out next Wednesday, faith in the Bank’s ability to keep it under control has been shaken.

In a survey for the Bank, taken in early August but released on Friday, people were asked about whether it was “doing its job to set interest rates to control inflation”.

The net satisfaction rating for the Bank was minus 21, down from minus 13 in May.

Myron Jobson, senior personal finance analyst at Interactive Investor said: “While the public’s expectations on inflation by August next year is broadly in line with the BoE’s own forecast, when asked about expectations of inflation in five years’ time, respondents gave a median answer of 2.9%.

“The reality is no-one short of a functioning crystal ball could provide an accurate answer, but the fact that respondents gave an average figure that is almost one percentage point higher than the 2% target is hardly a vote of confidence in the BoE’s ability to keep a handle on inflation.”