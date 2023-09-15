UK will not follow Biden’s ‘subsidy bowl’ economic policy – Hunt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UK will not follow Biden’s ‘subsidy bowl’ economic policy – Hunt

By Press Association
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said the UK was not going to follow Joe Biden’s green subsidy push (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
The Government’s £500 million intervention into Britain’s biggest steelworks is not a sign that ministers are set to follow Joe Biden’s “subsidy bowl” economic policy, the Chancellor has said.

Jeremy Hunt insisted that the financial backing for Tata, the Indian conglomerate owner of the Port Talbot steelworks in South Wales, came after “very credible commitments” were received about its own £750 million investment plans.

Speaking to the Financial Times, he said: “We are very clear — we won’t pursue the Inflation Reduction Act subsidy bowl approach to economic policy.

“We are very hard-headed. We will do what is right for the long-term interests of the UK.”

Vilnius Nato summit
US President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act has been hailed by Labour (Paul Ellis/PA)

The Democrat president’s Inflation Reduction Act has been hailed as a major shift in American economic policy, with the green subsidy push winning praise in the UK from Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour.

The Opposition has been particularly critical of what it says is the lack of an industrial strategy from Rishi Sunak’s government.

The Chancellor told the paper that the Conservatives’ approach on industrial strategy was “alive and kicking”.

“The UK Government is taking a very holistic approach when it comes to industrial strategy,” he said.

He insisted that Friday’s steelworks announcement was not a sign that the Government was looking at “big pots of subsidies” for other key British sectors.

But he added: “Where there’s a strategic opportunity to progress, we will take it.”