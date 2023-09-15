Murdoch executives ‘told Sunak not to resign after partygate fine’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Murdoch executives ‘told Sunak not to resign after partygate fine’

By Press Association
Executives working for Rupert Murdoch persuaded Rishi Sunak to stay on as chancellor last year, it has been claimed (Victoria Jones/PA)
Executives working for Rupert Murdoch persuaded Rishi Sunak to stay on as chancellor last year, it has been claimed (Victoria Jones/PA)

Rishi Sunak was persuaded not to quit as chancellor over his fine for breaking lockdown laws following an intervention by executives working for media mogul Rupert Murdoch, it has been claimed.

The claim is detailed in a new book by the Telegraph’s political editor and published by the newspaper on Friday.

It is the latest report to suggest that Mr Sunak was on the verge of resigning after both he and Boris Johnson were fined for attending the then-prime minister’s birthday celebration in Downing Street in June 2020.

Boris Johnson visit to Kent
Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak were both fined (Gareth Fuller/PA)

According to the paper, Mr Sunak shared a draft resignation statement with allies, including some who worked for Mr Murdoch such as former Tory leader and Times columnist Lord Hague.

It also reported that Mr Sunak’s potential resignation was discussed with Mas Siddiqui, an old friend and director at Mr Murdoch’s News Corp.

But the paper said that it is unknown whether a message was passed directly to Mr Sunak from Mr Murdoch.

Mr Johnson has since told people that Mr Murdoch intervened to persuade Mr Sunak not to quit, it was also claimed.

A spokeswoman for News UK declined to comment, while a spokesman for Mr Johnson said that he does not recognise the account.

A Number 10 source said that Mr Sunak did not speak to Mr Murdoch at any time about resigning.

Mr Sunak did come under pressure over whether he would resigning after the fixed-penalty notice was issued in April 2022.

He reportedly spent hours agonising over whether to resign, but ultimately decided to stay in Downing Street along with Mr Johnson.

Mr Sunak would quit as chancellor only months later, with his resignation helping to spark a mass ministerial walkout that eventually forced Mr Johnson from Downing Street.