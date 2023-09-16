More than 230 people arrive in UK in latest small boats Channel crossing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

More than 230 people arrive in UK in latest small boats Channel crossing

By Press Association
A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, on board a Border Force vessel (PA)
A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, on board a Border Force vessel (PA)

A total of 234 people in five small boats are the latest to have made the dangerous journey across the English Channel to the UK.

Using Home Office figures collated by the PA news agency, the crossings on Friday mean a total of 628 people have arrived since Monday.

A total of 23,731 have been intercepted since the start of the year.

Migrant Channel crossing incidents
Personnel in protective clothing stand by a medical tent in Dover, Kent, following a small boat incident in the Channel (Gareth Fuller/PA)

This figure is down on 2022 when by the same date last year, 29,755 people had crossed the Chanel.

The latest crossings come as a political row has broken out following Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer’s indication that his party would seek an EU-wide returns agreement which would involve taking a quota of migrants from the bloc.

The Tories have seized on the suggestion of closer ties to Brussels, claiming any such arrangement could lead to 100,000 EU migrants coming to the UK every year.

Labour dismissed the 100,000 figure as “total garbage” and insisted any partnership would focus on children with family in Britain rather than formally joining the EU’s official quota scheme as well as “smashing” the criminal people-smuggling gangs.