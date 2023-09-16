Labour and Tories neck and neck in Mid Bedfordshire, poll suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Labour and Tories neck and neck in Mid Bedfordshire, poll suggests

By Press Association
Labour's Mid Bedfordshire by-election candidate Alistair Strathern (Victoria Jones/PA)
Labour’s Mid Bedfordshire by-election candidate Alistair Strathern (Victoria Jones/PA)

Labour and the Conservatives are neck and neck in the fight for Nadine Dorries’ former Mid Bedfordshire seat, according to new constituency polling.

The latest data from the traditionally safe Tory seat puts the two parties both on 20%, with the Liberal Democrats on 15%, when undecided voters are included.

When undecided voters are excluded, both Labour and the Tories are on 29%, with the Liberal Democrats at 22%.

Nadine Dorries book delay
Nadine Dorries has stepped down as MP (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The poll found that 27% of those intending to vote were currently undecided.

Commissioned by the Labour Together group and carried out by polling company Survation, it suggests a major drop-off in Conservative support in the constituency from Ms Dorries’ 60% share of the vote at the 2019 general election.

But it will add to fears in Sir Keir Starmer’s team that Rishi Sunak’s party could still retain the seat if voters split between the Lib Dems and Labour.

The poll is based on 559 respondents, with 481 contacted by phone and 78 younger participants targeted online.

The by-election is due to be held on October 19, after Ms Dorries bowed to pressure and quit her Commons seat.

Labour figures have pointed to the polling as evidence of the need to back the party in a few weeks’ time.

Mid Bedfordshire by-election
Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey with Cllr Emma Holland-Lindsay, the party’s candidate for the Mid Bedfordshire constituency (Jacob King/PA)

Josh Simons, director of Labour Together, said: “Our polling clearly shows this is a two horse race between Labour and the Conservatives.

“After 13 years, Britain needs the Conservatives out and Keir Starmer’s Labour in.

“Voting Labour is the best and only way for voters in Mid Bedfordshire to send a message to this shambolic Tory government.”

Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting, who was campaigning in the constituency on Saturday, said on social media: “Saw this with my own eyes in Mid Beds today: disaffected Tories are turning to Labour in huge numbers.”