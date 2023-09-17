UK continuing to press Iran on oppression of women – Cleverly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UK continuing to press Iran on oppression of women – Cleverly

By Press Association
Mahsa Amini’s died in custody in Iran one year ago (James Manning/PA)
The UK is continuing pressure on Iran over the treatment of women, the Foreign Secretary has insisted a year on from the death of student Mahsa Amini.

The 22-year-old died in police custody in Tehran on September 16, 2022, three days after being jailed for not wearing her mandatory headscarf correctly.

Iranian officials claimed she suffered a heart attack in her cell.

Her death sparked major protests in Iran, attracting international attention to the struggles of Iranian women and piling pressure on the country’s regime.

Cabinet Meeting
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said the Government has made clear it rejects Iran’s ‘oppression of women’ (Victoria Jones/PA)

The anniversary was marked by protests in London and around the world.

Speaking to Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips on Sky News, James Cleverly said the UK had taken action and sanctioned key Iranian figures.

“We have taken direct action in relation to the individuals and institutions that have been involved in oppressing women in Iran,” he said.

“We have to understand that with a regime like the one in Tehran, we don’t have the traditional international diplomatic levers that we might have with other governments.

“But we make it absolutely clear, both directly to the Iranian leadership and more broadly on the international stage, that we completely reject their oppression of women, that we will continue to take action to highlight that, and also to apply sanctions to both the entities and the individuals who are driving this.”