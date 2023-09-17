Labour studying HS2 costs amid questions over fate of Manchester leg

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Labour studying HS2 costs amid questions over fate of Manchester leg

By Press Association
The HS2 site at Old Oak Common station in west London (Lucy North/PA)
Fresh questions have been asked about the fate of the new HS2 railway line after a senior Labour figure declined to commit to the project being built in full.

Pat McFadden, who is also shadow chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, told BBC One’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg: “We want to see the railway being built, it looks as though the Government is now putting a question mark over this, there may be revised costs to that.

“When this started, a price tag of about £30 billion was put on it. Those prices haven’t been raised since 2019 – we’ve had quite a lot of inflation since then.

“So, I want to see what happens in the coming months, we want to see the railway being built but we’ve also – like everything else – got to look at the cost of everything we do.”

Asked to confirm Labour was now not committing to completing the full original route on HS2, he said: “I want to see what this costs and we’ll make those decisions when it comes to the manifesto.”

Recent days have seen speculation about future of the high-profile project, after Downing Street refused to guarantee the HS2 railway line will run to Manchester as planned.

The planned railway is intended to link London, the Midlands and the North of England but has been plagued by delays and soaring costs.

Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg
Shadow chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Pat McFadden made the comments on the BBC One current affairs programme, Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)

It comes as the Times newspaper reported that Rishi Sunak has concerns about the project, with plans to potentially end the line early in Old Oak Common in north-west London as part of a drastic cost cutting exercise.

Ministers have already moved to pause parts of the project, which some Tory MPs have called to be scrapped entirely.

It was confirmed in March that construction of the Birmingham to Crewe leg of the high-speed railway would be delayed by two years and that services may not enter central London until the 2040s.