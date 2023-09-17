Scottish Labour challenged by SNP on pensions triple lock

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scottish Labour challenged by SNP on pensions triple lock

By Press Association
The Labour Party issued a pensioners’ pledge card in 2017 (Joe Giddens/PA)
SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn has called on Scottish Labour to reveal whether it intends to scrap the pensions triple lock.

In 2017, the Labour Party issued a pensioners’ pledge card, promising to extend the triple lock until 2025, as well as committing to keeping free bus passes and the winter fuel allowance.

The policy means pensions rise by the highest of inflation, wage growth or 2.5%, but Labour has recently been unwilling to commit to it.

Mr Flynn, MP for Aberdeen South, warned pensioners were “being hammered by the Westminster cost-of-living crisis – with energy and food bills soaring in Brexit Britain”.

He challenged Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar to “come clean over whether the Labour Party is secretly planning to scrap the triple lock and impose real-terms cuts to Scottish pensions”.

A commitment to the policy was urged ahead of the Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election.

In the letter to Mr Sarwar, Mr Flynn wrote: “Westminster is threatening to scrap the state pension triple lock. That much is crystal clear after the events of the last week.

“Sadly, this threat isn’t just coming from the current Tory government, it is equally coming from your London bosses in Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour Party.

“As you may know, last Wednesday I questioned the Prime Minister on his party’s commitment to maintaining the state pension triple lock beyond the next general election. He blatantly and deliberately refused to give that guarantee.

“What’s worse though, the Labour Party leadership – including Sir Keir Starmer – have also stubbornly refused to commit to the future of the triple lock.

“Instead of giving clear answers, Tory and Labour politicians have been dodging the issue all week.

“Those non-answers and that cowardly lack of clarity and commitment is causing deep and real concern for millions of pensioners.

Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election
SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn with SNP candidate for Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election, Katy Loudon (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“Scottish pensioners are already being hammered by the Westminster cost-of-living crisis – with energy and food bills soaring in Brexit Britain.

“Pensioners on fixed incomes need certainty in their finances, but by threatening the triple lock, that certainty is exactly what both the Labour and Tory parties are failing to give.

“That failure comes on top of the fact that the UK already has one of the lowest state pensions in the OECD.

“During the course of this summer, you have quickly fallen into line when Sir Keir Starmer has decided to copy cruel Tory policies such as maintaining the two-child cap and rape clause, the bedroom tax and, of course, backing Brexit.

“The public will not forgive the Labour Party if it continues to impose these damaging policies and takes an axe to the triple lock.

“Can you therefore answer the simple question that your London bosses won’t.

“Does Scottish Labour support the state pension triple lock beyond the next general election or are you now positioning yourselves alongside the Tories in threatening to scrap it?

“Pensioners across Scotland are now asking that question and they deserve an answer.

“It’s time to come clean over whether the Labour Party is secretly planning to scrap the triple lock and impose real-terms cuts to Scottish pensions.”

Deputy leader of Scottish Labour Jackie Baillie said: “This is a pathetic and desperate intervention from a party with nothing to offer the people of Scotland.

“We all know that the SNP cannot be trusted with pensions.

“The SNP’s pipe-dream plans for independence would devastate the pensions of millions of Scots.

“The fact is that the SNP would rather do the Tories’ dirty work by attacking Labour than standing up for the people of Scotland. The truth is that the Tories and the SNP need each other.

“No amount of leaflets delivered by workers on exploitative zero-hours contracts will convince the people of Scotland that the SNP is anything but a busted flush.

“While the SNP snipe from the sidelines, Scottish Labour is getting to work to deliver the change that Scotland needs.”