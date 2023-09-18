Panellists confirmed for review into unrest in Leicester

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Panellists confirmed for review into unrest in Leicester

By Press Association
The panellists were appointed by the Communities Secretary, Michael Gove (Yui Mok/PA)
Three panellists have been appointed to sit on an independent review into unrest in Leicester last year which saw dozens arrested.

Violence erupted in the city last September involving British Pakistani Muslim and Indian Hindu communities, following a cricket match between India and Pakistan.

The unrest descended into a spate of attacks on places of worship, vandalism and assaults, with police officers diverted from the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II to help quell the disorder.

The Communities Secretary, Michael Gove, announced an independent review into the incident in May, chaired by the independent peer, Lord Ian Austin.

The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities confirmed the three panellists on Monday as:

– Dr Samir Shah CBE: a former commissioner for the Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities, former chairman of the independent race equality think tank The Runnymede Trust for 10 years and was a member of the Holocaust Commission

– Professor Hilary Pilkington: professor of sociology at the University of Manchester and Fellow of the UK Academy of Social Sciences. She is currently the coordinator of the H2020 Dare (Dialogue about Radicalisation and Equality) project, and her research includes [a] focus to the study of youth participation, activism, stigmatisation and extremism in the UK

– Dr Shaaz Mahboob: Head of Digital Development NHS England and trustee of British Muslims for Secular Democracy for 10 years until 2018, including its vice chairman for a number of years.

Speaking on the appointments, Lord Austin said: “Leicester has a proud history of diversity, tolerance and community cohesion which makes what happened last year all the more troubling.

“We want to listen to people in Leicester to understand last year’s events, what can be learned from them and how communities in the city can work together to prevent problems in future.

“It is therefore vital that the review is comprehensive and even-handed and that this aim is reflected in the panellists we appoint.

“The diverse panel brings together a wealth of experience and knowledge, which should result in an honest, frank and productive review.”

The panel will look to establish the facts of the unrest and analyse its causes, with a view to making “practical recommendations” on how to avoid such events in future, the DLUHC said.

It is expected to publish the findings of the review next year.

Friday marked a year since the beginning of the disorder, which led to 58 people being charged.

Thirty-two people have since been found guilty of offences including possession of weapons, driving offences, threats to kill and assault of an emergency worker.

Sentences included prison for up to 10 months, suspended sentences and fines, with 19 cases still pending at court, Leicestershire Police said.

Speaking on Friday, Chief Constable Rob Nixon said: “Over the last year we have worked hard to engage with local communities to listen to their concerns and to closely monitor tensions.

“My team have good relationships with a number of key people within the communities who I speak to regularly and I am hugely grateful to them for working with us.

“It is a matter of importance to me personally that we maintain this open dialogue and effect change where we can.

“We continue to ensure that officers working in East Leicester are given briefings concerning cultural sensitives, religious festivals, and prayer times.

“These briefings set clear expectations for officers in how the community might be expected to engage and react to any policing operation.

“We also offer to religious leaders and local councillors the opportunity to carry out joint patrols with officers to provide transparency in policing style, including with senior police officers.”