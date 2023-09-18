Right that Scotland helps countries worst hit by climate crisis – McAllan

Net Zero Secretary Mairi McAllan has said it is right that the Scottish Government offers financial support to the countries worst affected by the climate crisis.

She spoke as First Minister Humza Yousaf visited New York on Monday for the Climate Week summit.

Ms McAllan said his trip is necessary as there is a need for international leadership on climate change.

Speaking to the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland radio programme, she said: “The need for climate leadership has never been more stark.

“There’s a huge amount of interest in what Scotland can contribute globally, not least because of our domestic efforts with some of the world’s most stretching legislation.”

Asked why Mr Yousaf has to attend in person, she said: “Most of our days are now balanced between doing our work for Scotland online and doing it in person.

“I myself have been to New York Climate Week, representing the country.

“I understand the argument about reducing travel – it’s something we bear in mind.

“When it comes to the transformation that the climate emergency demands of us, it is very important to be having discussions in person and to be doing those negotiations both formally and informally.”

First Minister Humza Yousaf will deliver a speech at the Climate Week summit in New York (Robert Perry/PA)

Mr Yousaf will use his speech in New York to call on other governments and cross-sector organisations to mobilise loss and damage funding for those who have already felt the worst impacts of climate change.

In August, the Scottish Government’s climate justice fund pledged £24 million to aid agencies working in Malawi, Rwanda and Zambia.

Asked why this international work is being funded, Ms McAllan said Scotland and other nations in the global north have benefited from industry which damaged the climate, creating a “moral obligation” to help.

She said: “It is right that we do everything we can to support the nations who have done virtually nothing to contribute to the problem but who are on the first and worst receiving end of it.”