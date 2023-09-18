Watchdog guidance clarifies charities’ rights on political campaigning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Watchdog guidance clarifies charities’ rights on political campaigning

By Press Association
New guidance confirms charities can use social media to engage in campaigning and political activity so long as they obey the rules (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Charities can use social media to campaign on political issues but they must be aware of the risks this can cause to their reputation, a watchdog has stated.

The Charity Commission has published new guidance for organisations on how to use social media effectively.

The commission’s director of communications and policy, Paul Latham, said the guidance would “help charities to navigate their use of social media with greater confidence”.

It follows a formal consultation, which ran in the first three months of the year, and will “support the commission to regulate this high profile and fast paced area in a fair and balanced way”, he added.

The guidance comes just a few weeks after the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) issued an apology over a social media post accusing the Government of lying about environmental commitments.

The conservation charity lashed out on X, formerly known as Twitter, at plans to scrap water pollution restrictions for housing developments in England.

RSPB chief executive Beccy Speight said she did not approve the post and it did not go through “normal protocols”, as she declared the charity was “not entering politics”.

Meanwhile, Home Secretary Suella Braverman has previously accused some charities of “actively undermining efforts to curb illegal migration”, describing them as being “comprised of politically motivated activists masquerading as ‘humanitarians’”.

But the guidance issued by the commission on Monday stated clearly that “charities can use social media to engage in campaigning and political activity”, so long as they abide by the additional rules already in place.

These include that the political activity “supports their purpose and is in their best interests”, and that charities must remain independent and not give their support to a political party.

However, trustees, charity employees and other individuals “have the right to exercise their freedom of expression within the law”, the guidance states, including “personally supporting a particular political party or (during an election) a particular candidate, something a charity cannot do”.

Charity Commission chairman, Orlando Fraser, told the Guardian: “I will robustly defend charities’ right to campaign lawfully, even where such campaigning covers sensitive or politically divisive ground.”

Mr Latham said in a statement accompanying the latest guidance: “There are many benefits to using social media, which can be an effective tool for campaigning, communicating with the public and reaching new and existing supporters.

“However, trustees need to be alive to the risks it can generate, including to a charity’s reputation.

“We have published this guidance because we want trustees to think carefully about what they want to achieve when using social media and then apply our guidance to help ensure their charity is protected.”

He added said trustees have a “duty” to “act responsibly, in their charity’s best interests, and in line with the law”.

The commission’s guidance advises charities that if they are planning campaigning or political activity on social media, they should ensure everyone involved knows the rules and that they take extra care around elections.