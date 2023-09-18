Levelling up minister Dehenna Davison quits due to chronic migraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Levelling up minister Dehenna Davison quits due to chronic migraine

By Press Association
Bishop Auckland MP Dehenna Davison has resigned as a junior levelling up minister due to her ongoing battle with chronic migraine (Victoria Jones/PA)
Levelling up minister Dehenna Davison has resigned from her role, citing an ongoing battle with chronic migraine.

The MP for Bishop Auckland, in County Durham, said in a resignation letter to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak that the condition “has had a great impact on my ability to carry out the role”.

She said: “Some days I’m fine, but on others it is difficult, if not impossible, to keep up with the demands of ministerial life – and the timing of such days is never predictable.

“Though I have tried to mitigate, and am grateful to colleagues for their patience at times, I don’t feel it is right to continue in the role.”

Dehenna Davison said her chronic migraines have had a ‘great impact’ on her ability to carry out her ministerial role (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

First elected in 2019, Ms Davison had already announced her decision to stand down as an MP at the next election.

She has served as a levelling up minister since September last year, which she said was “an immense privilege that I will forever remember”.

She added: “At such a critical time for levelling up, I believe the people of communities like mine, and across the country, deserve a minister who can give the job the energy it needs.

“I regret that I no longer can.

“And, as my capacity is currently diminished, it feels right to focus it on my constituents, and on promoting conservatism from the backbenches.”

In response to her resignation, Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove tweeted: “Really sorry to lose Dehenna from the department – a brilliant minister and kind friend. Wishing her all the very best for the future. She has so much to offer.”

She used her resignation letter to praise the Government for making progress on devolution, delivering new freeports, and allocating billions of pounds to regeneration projects across the UK.

She said she will use her remaining time in Parliament to focus on “doing all I can to deliver on the pledges I made in Bishop Auckland” and championing the cause of “better justice and support for one punch assault victims and their families”.

The issue has been of great personal importance to Ms Davison, whose father was killed by a single punch during an attack in a pub in Sheffield when she was just 13.

Redcar MP Jacob Young has been announced as Ms Davison’s replacement as levelling up minister.