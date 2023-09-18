Tory launches international climate declaration to bring politicians together

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Tory launches international climate declaration to bring politicians together

By Press Association
Former energy minister Chris Skidmore has been increasingly vocal in his support of net zero (David Mirzoeff/PA)
Former energy minister Chris Skidmore has been increasingly vocal in his support of net zero (David Mirzoeff/PA)

A prominent Conservative environmentalist will urge politicians not to “play into the hands of populists” as he launches an international, cross-party commitment on net zero on Monday evening.

Chris Skidmore, former chairman of the UK Net Zero Review, will use an event at New York Climate Week to launch a “Westminster Declaration” committing legislators to “the basic principles of climate action”.

The declaration includes articles calling for the phasing out of fossil fuels, greater investment in renewable energy and commitments from “every part of society” to tackle climate change.

He told the PA news agency: “The Net Zero Review was clear that we need every part of society to recognise the opportunities and economic value of taking action to deliver net zero, for the jobs, the new businesses and industries the green industrial revolution can deliver.

“But to achieve this, we need all political parties to work together and to find common ground on which they can work together to make the energy transition happen faster and remove barriers to any further delays.”

Dubai
Dubai will host Cop28 (Yui Mok/PA)

Mr Skidmore, who will stand down as MP for Kingswood, near Bristol, at the next election, has become an increasingly vocal proponent of net zero on the Conservative backbenches as party leaders’ commitment to the policy has been called into question.

With the Westminster Declaration, he told PA he hopes to secure cross-party support in the UK ahead of next year’s general election as well as signatures from politicians across the world in the run-up to the Cop28 summit in Dubai.

He said: “Of course we can disagree over policy details and what is needed, but we cannot afford for politicians to play into the hands of populists who seek at every turn to undermine, promote fossil fuel growth and delay acting now.

“We need a responsible approach that seeks to unite and not divide on an issue that is the greatest challenge and opportunity of our lifetime.”

Mr Skidmore will launch his Westminster Climate Declaration at an event during New York Climate Week, which runs until Sunday alongside the UN General Assembly meeting.