Braverman says ‘strong case’ to label China as national security threat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Braverman says ‘strong case’ to label China as national security threat

By Press Association
Home Secretary Suella Braverman (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Home Secretary Suella Braverman (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

There is a “strong case” for China to be described as a threat to the UK’s national security, the Home Secretary has said.

Suella Braverman told MPs she will not “shy away” from calling out threats from China for “what they are” and the Government is considering placing Beijing in the “enhanced” tier of the Foreign Influence Registration Scheme (FIRS) under the new National Security Act.

Such a move would place stricter measures on Chinese agents and effectively categorise Beijing as a hostile state.

Her comments came during Home Office questions in the Commons and after Tory former minister Stephen Hammond asked her: “She will know there is continuing widespread concern at the threat to our national security from the all-state approach the Chinese are taking to espionage activities in our country.

“Can I urge her to ensure and tell this House that our response will mirror that and can I urge her to ensure that China are in the enhanced tier of the FIRS scheme?”

Ms Braverman replied: “Well, national security is our overriding priority as a Government and particularly at the Home Office.

“And as Home Secretary, it is my job to oversee the protection of the UK from all types of threats to our national security and as the ISC (Intelligence and Security Committee)’s report said, the Chinese intelligence services target the UK and its overseas interests prolifically and aggressively.

“I will not shy away from calling out threats from China for what they are and make it clear that their agencies regularly engage in hostile activity towards the UK.

“We are currently reviewing the countries that should go on to the enhanced tier of FIRS.

“I think there is a strong case to be made for China being put into that, but I won’t… I don’t want to prejudice the process by which those determinations will be made.”

Police investigations commitment
Home Secretary Suella Braverman said the Government is considering adding Beijing to the ‘enhanced’ tier of the Foreign Influence Registration Scheme (Peter Byrne/PA)

The arrest of a parliamentary researcher under the Official Secrets Act has revived debates about the UK’s relationship with the Beijing, with some Tory MPs now pushing the Government to take a stronger stance and to label China a “threat”.

Public confirmation of the arrest came only weeks after James Cleverly became the first Foreign Secretary in five years to visit China, amid efforts to develop more pragmatic ties with the country.

The Home Secretary’s comments echoed the ones made by Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden last week, who also said there was a “strong case” for China to be added to the enhanced tier of FIRS.