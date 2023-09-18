Cleverly pledges to help developing nations’ sustainable development

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cleverly pledges to help developing nations’ sustainable development

By Press Association
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly is part of the UK delegation at the UN General Assembly (PA)
James Cleverly will announce measures to ease developing countries’ access to funds to invest in climate action to help achieve the United Nations’ sustainable development goals.

The Foreign Secretary will push for a more inclusive international financial system at the UN General Assembly in New York.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has been accused of snubbing the gathering of world leaders, blaming diary pressures for his absence and instead sending a team headed by his deputy Oliver Dowden and including Mr Cleverly.

The Foreign Secretary will announce new financial guarantees for multilateral development banks at Tuesday’s sustainable development goals (SDG) summit.

Through one guarantee of up to 300 million US dollars (about £242.3 million), the UK could help unlock up to 1.8 billion dollars (£1.45 billion) of climate finance to support people in Asia and the Pacific in adapting to climate change impacts and help their transition to low-carbon energy, according to the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).

The UK will also contribute around £180 million in support of an international finance facility for education, which could help make up to one billion dollars (£810 million) in new financing available to boost school enrolment in Asian and African nations, the FCDO said.

Mr Cleverly said: “The extra finance needed to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals is estimated to be around four trillion dollars (£3.23 trillion) annually. We urgently need bold global action to build a bigger, better and fairer international financial system that helps close this gap.

“The UK played an instrumental role in establishing the Goals and we are committed to achieving them by 2030. Together with our international partners, we are going faster and further, to change the international financial system and make sure no one is left behind.

“The voice of the poorest and most vulnerable countries must be heard at the heart of the multilateral system.”

Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden will lead the UK delegation (PA)

“The UK should be leading from the front in supporting countries in need, both because it’s the right thing to do and also because it’s in our interests. That’s why a Labour government will reconnect the UK with our partners around the world, to boost prosperity and security at home and abroad.”

Shadow international development minister Lisa Nandy said steps to help developing countries access finance are welcome but accused the Government of “playing catch-up after years of withdrawing from the world stage”.

The SDG summit is held once every four years and this year marks the halfway point to the 2030 deadline for achieving the global plan to improve the planet and the quality of human life.

Mr Sunak was accused by aid and development leaders of “stepping back from leadership on globally agreed goals” by skipping the event.

He is not the only world leader expected to miss the gathering, which is set to see discussions on the war in Ukraine, artificial intelligence (AI) and the threat of climate change.

French President Emmanuel Macron is not expected to attend and neither is China’s Xi Jinping nor Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The UN gathering comes weeks after world leaders met at the G20.

Mr Cleverly will hold talks with his US and French counterparts among others during the trip.

The ongoing conflict in Ukraine will also be on the agenda, with Mr Dowden – a close ally of the Prime Minister – set to attend UN Security Council sessions during the week.

He will also use an address to the general assembly on Friday to call for countries to co-operate on new technology such as AI, with meetings also due to be held with top tech companies during the American visit.