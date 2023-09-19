Government to publish update on list of schools affected by crumbling concrete

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Government to publish update on list of schools affected by crumbling concrete

By Press Association
Hundreds of surveys have been carried out in schools across England to determine the extent of the problems caused by the building material (Jacob King/PA)
An updated list of schools in England affected by collapse-prone concrete is to be released on Tuesday.

MPs will also question the Department for Education (DfE) about its response, which saw scores of schools told to fully or partly close just days before the start of the autumn term.

An initial list published showed that, as of August 30, 147 schools and colleges in England were identified as having reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac) on site.

Four schools have had to switch to remote learning for all students, rather than face-to-face lessons, because of the concrete crisis.

An additional 20 schools had to offer some remote learning to pupils at the start of the academic year as Raac was present in their buildings.

Raac schools closure
Scores of schools have been affected by the collapse-prone concrete and forced to take remedial action (Jacob King/PA)

Hundreds of surveys have been carried out in schools across England to determine the extent of the problems caused by the building material.

School system minister Baroness Barran and the DfE’s top official, permanent secretary Susan Acland-Hood, will be questioned by the cross-party Education Select Committee about the situation.

Education Committee chairman Robin Walker said: “Both I and my cross-party colleagues have heard loudly and clearly the distress and anxiety that this crisis is causing to families and staff at the 100 or more schools that are affected by Raac.

“We share the feeling of urgency to establish how this situation developed, how and when it can be resolved, and what lessons need to be learnt.

“We look forward to questioning the minister and officials with oversight of capital expenditure on education settings, and testing the Government on its answers to those vital questions.”