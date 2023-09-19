One in three waited longer than four hours at A&E, figures show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
One in three waited longer than four hours at A&E, figures show

By Press Association
A Scottish Government target aims to ensure 95% of people attending A&E are seen within four hours (Jeff Moore/PA)
A third of people attending Scotland’s emergency departments earlier this month waited longer than four hours to be seen, new figures have shown.

Public Health Scotland statistics released on Tuesday show 66.2% of people were seen within four hours in the week up to September 10.

The figure dropped from 68.7% the previous week.

A Scottish Government target aims to ensure 95% of people are seen within that time, a figure which has not been hit since the early days of the pandemic.

During that week, the number of people waiting more than 12 hours at A&E increased from 768 the previous week to 1,065 – up from 2.8% to 3.8% of the total number of attendances.

The number of people waiting longer than eight hours also increased, from 2,318 to 2,885 – a jump from 8.6% to 10.3%.

The number of attendances at A&E rose by more than 1,000 in that week, from 27,016 to 28,117.

Scottish Tory health spokesman Dr Sandesh Gulhane claimed the figures were “appalling” and “should be a wake-up call for the Health Secretary”.

He said: “On Michael Matheson’s watch over a third of patients are languishing for over four hours in an A&E department as a result of the SNP’s failure to get on top of the crisis in Scotland’s NHS.

“Despite the best efforts of my dedicated colleagues on the front line, we know these excessive delays lead to tragic and unnecessary deaths.

“Michael Matheson is repeating the mistakes of Humza Yousaf in being missing in action while our A&E departments buckle under the strain.”