27 more schools and colleges found to have collapse-risk concrete

The number of education settings in England where collapse-risk concrete has been found has risen, the Department for Education has said.

Another 27 schools and colleges have been identified with reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac) on site.

Overall, 174 education settings in England have been confirmed with Raac as of September 14.

The original list – published earlier this month – showed 147 Raac sites as of August 30.

The updated list suggests 24 settings are offering some remote learning because of the sub-standard concrete found.

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan said the department was taking a cautious approach (PA)

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan said: “We are taking a cautious approach so every parent in England can be reassured their child is safe in their school.

“School and local leaders deserve huge credit for making sure the vast majority of settings with confirmed Raac are continuing to offer pupils face-to-face learning – including all of the 147 schools initially identified two weeks ago.

“We will continue to work closely with affected schools and provide both expert and financial support to minimise disruption and keep staff and children safe.”

The DfE said 148 of the 174 education settings confirmed to have collapse-risk concrete are offering full-time, face-to-face learning to all pupils.

Last year, the DfE issued a questionnaire to responsible bodies for all schools in England to ask them to identify whether they suspected they had Raac.

Responsible bodies have submitted responses to the questionnaire for 98.6% of schools with blocks built in the target era, the DfE has confirmed.

School system minister Baroness Barran and the DfE’s top official, permanent secretary Susan Acland-Hood, will be questioned by the cross-party Education Select Committee about the situation later.