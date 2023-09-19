Review finds no proof banks closed accounts due to people’s political opinions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Review finds no proof banks closed accounts due to people’s political opinions

By Press Association
Coutts planned to close the account of former Ukip leader Nigel Farage (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Coutts planned to close the account of former Ukip leader Nigel Farage (Gareth Fuller/PA)

There is no firm evidence of banks denying people access to accounts over the last year due to their political views, a review by the regulator has found.

In what it called “preliminary insights”, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said data submitted to it by banks and others “suggests that no firm closed an account between July 2022 and June 2023 primarily because of a customer’s political views”.

But the FCA admitted that the information collected was limited and said it needs to investigate further “to be sure”.

It said it plans to work further with banks, building societies and payment companies to verify the data they supplied and better understand why and when they close accounts due to reputational risk.

A man with an umbrella in front of the Coutts logo
Coutts Bank decided to sever its ties with former Ukip leader Nigel Farage after his mortgage was paid off (Yui Mok/PA)

The inquiry was launched in August after Coutts Bank decided to end its relationship with former Ukip leader Nigel Farage.

Mr Farage claimed the account was being shut down due to his political opinions. However, his case is not believed to be covered by the FCA’s probe as the account was not actually closed.

An internal document compiled by Coutts showed that, when deciding to close his account, it took into consideration the fact that Mr Farage’s mortgage would shortly be paid off and also discussed potential “reputational risk to the bank”.

In the wake of the decision, Coutts boss Peter Flavel and Alison Rose, chief executive of parent company NatWest Group, both left their posts.

Speaking before the report was released, Mr Farage called it “a total whitewash”, adding: “It’s a joke.”

He accused the FCA of being “overtly political” and called for an overhaul at the top of the regulator.

NatWest chief executive Alison Rose
Former NatWest boss Alison Rose stepped down following Nigel Farage’s complaints (James Manning/PA)

The FCA acknowledged on Tuesday that it had gathered information “at speed” and said it will do more to “address gaps in the data”.

Speaking to reporters, FCA executive director for markets Sarah Pritchard said the results provided “preliminary insights” and that the regulator will keep investigating.

“We know that it’s important to be sure, so we’ll be doing more analysis and supervisory work to better understand the data that the firms have reported to us,” she said.

“We’ll also be looking to understand the reasons why firms have closed accounts due to reputational risk.

“This may well be legitimate, but we want to make sure these criteria aren’t being used too broadly.”

The FCA said banks had initially flagged four cases where “expression of political or any other opinions” had been highlighted as the reason for an account being closed.

But on further investigation the FCA found this was not the case and the accounts were in fact closed because of a customer’s behaviour, including racist language directed at staff.

FCA chief executive Nikhil Rathi said: “While no bank, building society or payment firm reported to us that they had closed accounts primarily due to someone’s political views, further work is needed for us to be sure.”

The FCA said it will focus on “outlier firms” when ensuring the data provided is accurate.

It will also look into why 1.1 million people in the UK do not have a bank account and what kind of people fall into this category.

Mr Rathi said: “As we undertake that work, the time is also right for a debate on how we balance access to bank accounts with the threat of financial crime, as well as firms’ reasonable risk and commercial appetites.

“An important question for policymakers is whether all individuals, businesses and organisations should have the right to an account, as is the case in some other countries.

“What’s more, international comparisons suggest robust digital identities could play an important role not only in countering financial crime but also in aiding financial inclusion.”

Economic Secretary to the Treasury Andrew Griffith said: “We note the initial report of the FCA. Clearly there is more to be done to validate the submissions by banks and to ensure that the FCA have thoroughly followed up de-banked customer perspectives.”