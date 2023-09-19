Cash-strapped Birmingham City Council facing commissioners’ intervention – Gove

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cash-strapped Birmingham City Council facing commissioners’ intervention – Gove

By Press Association
Minister for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, Michael Gove plans to appoint commissioners to take over Birmingham City Council (Liam McBurney/PA)
Minister for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, Michael Gove plans to appoint commissioners to take over Birmingham City Council (Liam McBurney/PA)

Michael Gove has outlined plans to appoint commissioners to take over Birmingham City Council and to launch an inquiry into the cash-strapped authority.

The Communities Secretary told MPs that he was satisfied the council is “failing to comply with its best value duty” after it effectively declared itself bankrupt by issuing a section 114 notice.

Mr Gove said the commissioners would be able to exercise certain functions as required, including on financial governance, and the council would be expected to prepare and agree an improvement plan within six months.

The minister added a local inquiry would consider the “more fundamental questions around how Birmingham got to this position” and options for how it can become a “sustainable council” in future.

Mr Gove has written to the council to explain his intervention proposal and the authority has five working days to make representations.

The council has been grappling with an equal pay liability, which has grown over several years.

It is now estimated to stand at around £1 billion and is increasing by millions of pounds per month.

It is also facing an in-year financial gap in its budget, which is currently in the region of £87 million, and is having to spend around £100 million on fixing errors in the implementation of a new IT system.

Michael Gove has given Birmingham City Council five days to to make representations on the proposals (Yui Mok/PA)

Making a statement to the Commons, Mr Gove said: “I judge that the scale and nature of the failings at the council, its precarious financial situation and its failure to provide sufficient assurance to Government that it is taking adequate action to address these issues are all highly concerning.

“I acknowledge the council is working with the Local Government Association on its own proposals on improvement and I’ve met with the leader of the council to hear his plans.

“But, in accordance with the legislation, I have now informed the council that I am minded to implement the package that I have set out today to protect the interests and services of the people of Birmingham, and I’ve given the council five working days to make representations on the proposals I have set out today.”

He added: “It is important that we all get to the bottom of how we found ourselves in this position and that is why as well as sending in commissioners, I’m also making it clear that we need a local inquiry which can look at all of the deep questions – including assessing the council’s ongoing management of issues which were identified in the Kerslake review in 2014.”

The Cabinet minister also told MPs “some tough decisions” would need to be taken in Birmingham, but added the Government was “prepared to extend additional financial support to the city”.

“But our commissioners, I am sure, will be confronting the political leadership of Birmingham City Council with some necessarily very difficult decisions and I hope that we can take them in a constructive spirit together,” he said.

Mr Gove said Max Caller CBE would lead the commission.

A former chief executive of the London boroughs of Hackney and Barnet, Mr Caller was the lead commissioner into the recent intervention at Slough Borough Council, and was previously lead inspector for best value inspections at Liverpool and Northamptonshire councils.

Councillor stock
John Cotton, Birmingham City Council’s leader (Richard Vernalls/PA)

John Cotton, the leader of Birmingham City Council welcomed Mr Gove’s announcement, and described it as an “important step” to get the council’s budget back on track.

He added: “Although this is a challenging time, and comes after a decade of cuts totalling £1 billion, we will make the tough decisions needed to transform the council, restore financial sustainability, and deliver the services that the people of Birmingham deserve.

“A report outlining elements of our initial response will be considered and discussed by full council on Monday September 25 and we will continue to be on the side of our residents as we build a better Birmingham.”

Shaun Davies, chairman of the Local Government Association, urged the Government to come up with a long-term plan to help other councils at risk of financial ruin.

He said: “Councils in England face a funding gap of almost £3 billion over the next two years, at the very least.

“None are immune to the risk of running into financial difficulty and others have already warned of being close to also having to issue Section 114 notices themselves.”

Trade union Unite meanwhile warned it would fight any attempt to cut jobs of its members at the council ahead of the commissioners’ takeover.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “No one should be under any illusion, Unite will never sit back and allow our Birmingham city council members’ jobs to be sacrificed to pay for others’ failures.

“If there is any attempt to cut the jobs, pay or conditions of our members, Unite will fight those proposals using every resource available to the union.”