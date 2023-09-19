Applications will be made for drugs testing facilities – minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Applications will be made for drugs testing facilities – minister

By Press Association
Elena Whitham said the plans for Aberdeen, Glasgow and Dundee are awaiting ‘final communications’ from the Home Office (Jane Barlow/PA)
Applications will be made for drug testing facilities in three Scottish cities, drugs policy minister Elena Whitham has said.

The Scottish Government minister said the plans for Aberdeen, Glasgow and Dundee are awaiting “final communications” from the Home Office.

As MSPs debated drug law reform on Tuesday, Ms Whitham said “the war on drugs is over, no-one won”.

It comes as the proposed pilot of a safe consumption room for drugs moves closer.

Drugs Illustration
Scotland’s Lord Advocate has said it “would not be in the public interest” to prosecute users of such a facility for drugs possession while the Home Office has confirmed it will not intervene on any plans.

Ms Whitham took part in the debate via video link as she was ill with Covid.

She told MSPs: “This Government is clear, the war on drugs is over.

“No-one won and the main casualties were not organised criminals. They were the poorest and most vulnerable people in our society who need our help, not driven further into the margins.”

She was asked about the Government’s plans for drugs checking services, which aim to reduce harm by testing illegal substances and potentially reducing overdoses.

Work on pilots for these facilities has been undertaken involving Stirling University, with Glasgow, Aberdeen and Dundee identified as potential areas.

She said: “We are now moving to the phase of helping those areas to apply for licences.

“We are awaiting final communications from the UK Home Office that will help us to make sure those licence applications can go and be met with the most sympathetic ear possible.”

Coronavirus – Tue Oct 5, 2021
The minister said she would update Holyrood on the plans.

The Tories’ Sue Webber said drugs deaths have “spiralled out of control” under the SNP.

She said her party did not oppose plans for the pilot of a safe consumption room but did not support the SNP’s position of decriminalising drugs.

Ms Webber said: “Decriminalising class A drugs will not help tackle Scotland’s drug death crisis and could make it more difficult for the police to tackle the criminal gangs that profit from this trade and cause misery for our communities across Scotland.”

Labour’s Jackie Baillie said safe consumption rooms were first proposed six or seven years ago yet no progress has been made in this time.

She said: “Clearly nothing has been done for six to seven years.

“I appreciate the current Lord Advocate’s position.

“But it’s the same Scottish Government, the same policy for a safe consumption room, and that policy has simply not been delivered before.”