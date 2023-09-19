Jeremy Hunt to woo US tech firms on west coast tour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jeremy Hunt to woo US tech firms on west coast tour

By Press Association
Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt is heading to the United States (Aaron Chown/PA)
Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt is heading to the United States (Aaron Chown/PA)

Jeremy Hunt will meet with technology and creative firms on the west coast of the United States as part of efforts to make Britain the “next Silicon Valley”.

The Chancellor will hold talks with tech giants including Microsoft, Amazon and Alphabet in Los Angeles, San Francisco and Seattle as he seeks to boost investment in the UK.

His trip, starting on Wednesday, will also feature a speech to British senior tech leaders, entrepreneurs and investors to highlight the UK’s success in the region, according to the Treasury.

He will also hold a roundtable with representatives from the biggest video game companies.

Ahead of his trip, Mr Hunt said: “The UK is ideally placed to attract fast-growing companies; we have all the right ingredients to become the next Silicon Valley, and I’m going to be shouting about our strengths up and down the west coast of the United States.

“The UK tech industry makes a huge contribution to the economy – becoming the third in the world to achieve a one trillion dollar valuation last year – and we have created the most unicorn companies in Europe, more than France and Germany combined.

“I’m looking to build on these fantastic successes and increase investment that will bring more exciting jobs to our shores and grow the economy.”

The Chancellor, who is preparing to deliver his autumn statement on November 22, has put the technology sector, as well as creative industries, life sciences, advanced manufacturing and the green sector, at the heart of his plan to grow the struggling economy.

Artificial intelligence is one of the topics at the top of the British agenda at the United Nations General Assembly in New York this week.

Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden, who is heading the team as Rishi Sunak skips the gathering, will use his address on Friday to call for countries to co-operate on the new technology, with meetings also due to be held with top tech companies during the American visit.

It comes as the UK prepares to host an AI summit in November, with the Prime Minister keen to establish a key role for Britain in harnessing and regulating the technology.