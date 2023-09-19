As Ken Livingstone’s diagnosis is made public, what is Alzheimer’s?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

As Ken Livingstone’s diagnosis is made public, what is Alzheimer’s?

By Press Association
Ken Livingstone has Alzheimer’s disease (Lauren Hurley/PA)
Former London mayor Ken Livingstone is suffering from Alzheimer’s disease, his family has announced.

The disease is a physical illness which damages the brain, according to the Alzheimer’s Society charity.

It is the most common cause of dementia in the UK.

There are currently estimated to be 900,000 people in the UK with dementia and the figure is projected to rise to 1.6 million people by 2040, according to the charity.

Some 209,600 people will develop dementia this year in the UK, equivalent to one every three minutes.

Alzheimer’s
An elderly person at a charity tea party (Jonathan Brady/PA)

There are 55 million people living with dementia around the globe.

It is estimated that this number will rise to 139 million by 2050.

Symptoms for Alzheimer’s disease include severe memory loss, confusion, disorientation, anxiety and hallucinations, according to the NHS.

Alzheimer’s disease, and other types of dementia, affect one in six people over the age of 80.

There is currently no cure for Alzheimer’s disease.

But there is medicine available that can temporarily reduce the symptoms, according to the health service.

There were 141 drugs in clinical trials to treat Alzheimer’s disease in July, according to the Alzheimer’s Society.

On average, people with Alzheimer’s live for around eight to 10 years after first developing symptoms.

Its exact cause is unknown, but increasing age, family history of the condition, previous severe head injuries and lifestyle factors linked to cardiovascular disease are thought to increase the risk of developing it.

Alzheimer’s disease is named after Alois Alzheimer, the doctor who first described it.