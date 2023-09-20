Sunak accused of dropping UK’s position as climate leader for political gain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sunak accused of dropping UK’s position as climate leader for political gain

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has been accused of abandoning the UK’s position as a climate leader for short-term political gain (Dan Kitwood/PA)
The Prime Minister has been accused of abandoning the UK’s position as a climate leader for short-term political gain as he appears set to dilute environmental policies designed to make the country a net-zero economy.

The BBC reported that Rishi Sunak will announce a delay to the phasing out of new petrol and diesel cars, weaken the phasing out of gas boilers by 2035, and abandon plans to introduce energy-efficient regulations on homes.

He is also expected to delay a ban on off-grid oil boilers while saying there will be no extra taxes on flying or policies to encourage diet change or carpooling.

Chris Skidmore, the Conservatives’ net zero champion, said: “If this is true, the decision will cost the UK jobs, inward investment and future economic growth that could have been ours by committing to the industries of the future.

“It will potentially destabilise thousands of jobs and see investment go elsewhere.

“And, ultimately, the people who will pay the price for this will be householders, whose bills will remain higher as a result of inefficient fossil fuels and being dependent on volatile international fossil fuel prices.”

The Prime Minister was said to be “on the wrong side of history” by Luke Murphy, of the Institute for Public Policy Research, who said the move will be bad for consumers, the environment, the economy and for the Conservatives’ electoral prospects.

Ben Goldsmith, chairman of the Conservative Environment Network, echoed those words, adding: “People of all political persuasions want immediate action. They want nature restored and the climate problem solved.

“They know that the solutions are cleaner, better and increasingly cheaper than the polluting industries which stand to benefit from continued inaction.”

Mr Sunak is expected to set out his plans in a speech later this week, promising a “proportionate” approach to net zero.

He said he wants to “put the long-term interests of our country before the short-term political needs of the moment”, though his critics accuse him of doing exactly that with the proposed changes.

The BBC reported that he will use his speech to praise the UK as a climate leader while saying other countries need to pull their weight.

The leak came as nations gather in New York at the UN General Assembly, where climate action has been a key topic of discussion.

UN climate chief Simon Stiell said during an address on Tuesday evening: “No G7 country has yet over-delivered on climate.

“On the contrary, there is a lot more action needed, specifically from them. Is turning away from climate action in 2023 really leadership?”

Tom Rivett-Carnac, who was previously chief political strategist for the UN Framework on Climate Change, of which Mr Stiell is head, said: “The UK claims to be a global leader for the 21st century.

“Watering down climate commitments and disincentivising the industries of tomorrow for cynical short-term political reasons is not leadership, it is cowardice.”

Mr Sunak’s change of direction is likely to frustrate his own advisers on the Climate Change Committee (CCC), who have repeatedly warned the Government it is drifting off track from its net zero path and making it more difficult to achieve by not developing electric vehicles (EVs) fast enough.

Nigel Topping, a member of the CCC who was a climate champion at Cop26 in Glasgow, said: “Constancy of policy purpose is the key to attracting investment in the energy transition and hence the key to competitiveness and jobs.

“Strong policy leadership has helped the UK build an impressive renewables capacity and recently contributed to major investments in battery and EV manufacturing.

“Any dilution of UK climate policy at this crucial time will send all the wrong signals to industry and push investment and jobs overseas into the the welcoming arms of our competitors.”