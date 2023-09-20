Braverman insists Government has done ‘really well’ on Bibby Stockholm barge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Braverman insists Government has done ‘really well’ on Bibby Stockholm barge

By Press Association
Home Secretary Suella Braverman said the Government has done ‘really well’ in its work on the Bibby Stockholm barge (Peter Byrne/PA)
Suella Braverman defended the Government’s handling of the Bibby Stockholm barge as she admitted that “various procedures” need to be completed before migrants are returned to the vessel.

The floating accommodation has been out of use since August after people were evacuated following the discovery of Legionella bacteria in the water supply.

Touring broadcast studios on Wednesday, the Home Secretary said she thinks the Government has done “really well” in its work on the barge.

But she did not indicate when migrants might be able to return to the vessel in Portland, Dorset, as “the necessary checks and authorisations” are still being carried out more than a month later.

“We were disappointed, obviously, that we had to take people off the barge in August,” she told LBC.

“We are carrying out all of the necessary checks and authorisations and, once those are completed, we’ll be re-embarking people as quickly as possible.”

Asked what is causing the delay, she replied: “This is a complex issue. I think we’ve done very well to stand up the barge so far – there’s been a lot of project management, a lot of intensive work across all of Government to stand up these new sites from scratch.”

Ms Braverman said she remains confident in the safety of the barge despite the setbacks, which have included threats of legal action from a firefighters’ union.

It comes after the Home Office’s annual accounts showed the department is paying “around £8 million” a day for asylum seekers to be put up in hotels.

The figure is higher than the £6 million daily cost cited by Ms Braverman in the Commons on Monday.

Labour home affairs spokeswoman Yvette Cooper said the bill for hotels is “astronomical” and accused the Tories of failing to grip the issue of unlawful migration.

The Conservative UK Government passed the Illegal Migration Act in July, which is designed to give powers to deport asylum seekers arriving via unauthorised routes either back to their home country or to Rwanda.

The £140 million deal to send migrants to the East Africa nation, however, is held up in the courts, with a deportation flight yet to leave the runway.

The Home Office’s annual report said the Act “goes further than ever before” to prevent the arrival of small boats, but “legislative changes take time and there is no single silver bullet”.

The accounts also showed that the director-general for migration and borders, Emma Churchill, received a £15,000-£20,000 bonus, on top of her £130,000-£135,000 annual salary.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s spokesman deferred to the Home Office when asked whether the Government believed Ms Churchill deserved the bonus.

Migrant accommodation
The Bibby Stockholm barge has been out of use since migrants were evacuated in August (John Gurd/PA)

Ministers have looked to provide cheaper alternative housing for migrants who are waiting for their asylum application to be processed, with barges, such as the Bibby Stockholm in Dorset, and former military sites converted into accommodation.

Mr Sunak has made stopping the boats crossing the English Channel one of his top five priorities ahead of a likely general election next year.

Since he entered 10 Downing Street, provisional figures suggest at least 31,000 asylum seekers have crossed the Channel, while almost 24,000 have arrived in 2023.