How the inflation rate has changed for everyday goods and services

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

How the inflation rate has changed for everyday goods and services

By Press Association
Air travel, dairy products and second-hand cars are among the items that saw a slowdown in the annual rate of inflation in August (Aaron Chown/PA)
Air travel, dairy products and second-hand cars are among the items that saw a slowdown in the annual rate of inflation in August (Aaron Chown/PA)

A slowing of inflation last month across a range of goods and services, including everyday groceries such as bread, milk and rice, helped offset a jump in the rate for fuel, children’s clothes and other items, official figures show.

Some of the sharpest slowdowns were recorded for dairy products, with the average price of cheese and curd up by 17.6% in the 12 months to August compared with a rise of 24.6% in the year to July; low-fat milk up 4.4% in August compared with 10.9% in July; and eggs up 21.9% compared with 26.7%.

Frozen seafood, jams and marmalades, pizzas and fresh or chilled fish all saw inflation at least five percentage points lower in August compared with July, according to Consumer Prices Index (CPI) data published by the Office for National Statistics.

It is not only food and drink products that saw a slowing of inflation, however.

The cost of air travel rose 12% in the year to August compared with a jump of 29.8% in the 12 months to July; the price of hotels and accommodation was up 7.1% compared with 13.2%; while the average cost of a second-hand car fell 0.5% in the year to August after a rise of 2.3% in the 12 months to July.

Not all prices are heading in the same direction.

Items where inflation accelerated in the year to August include coffee (up 12.8% compared with a rise of 6.3% in July), garden furniture (up 5.8% in August compared with 0.2% in July) and children’s clothes (up 8.2% compared with 6.2%).

ECONOMY Inflation
(PA Graphics)

Here is a list of examples of how the CPI inflation rate has slowed, ranked by the size of the month-on-month change, starting with the largest.

Two figures are listed for each product or service: the average rise in price in the 12 months to July, followed by the average rise in price in the 12 months to August.

Passenger transport by air: July 29.8%, August 12.0%
Frozen seafood: July 10.8%, August 2.5%
Pizza and quiche: July 8.6%, August 1.1%
Cheese and curd: July 24.6%, August 17.6%
Low-fat milk: July 10.9%, August 4.4%
Hotels and similar accommodation: July 13.2%, August 7.1%
Fresh or chilled fish: July 17.2%, August 11.4%
Eggs: July 26.7%, August 21.9%
Olive oil: July 41.5%, August 38.3%
Refrigerators and freezers: July 6.9%, August 3.8%
Second-hand cars: July 2.3%, August -0.5%
Rice: July 13.9%, August 11.2%
Bread: July 11.8%, August 9.3%
Cookers: July 10.5%, August 8.1%
Jewellery: July 5.3%, August 3.2%
Package holidays: July 12.4%, August 10.5%
Household furniture: July 6.0%, August 4.2%
Women’s footwear: July 5.5%, August 4.0%
Margarine/vegetable fats: July 10.6%, August 9.5%
Footwear for infants/children: July 12.3%, August 11.5%
Ready-made meals: July 11.7%, August 10.9%
Fast food/take-away food: July 10%, August 9.7%
Restaurants and cafes: July 9%, August 8.8%

Here are examples where the rate of inflation has accelerated, ranked by the size of the month-on-month change, starting with the largest.

Two figures are listed for each product or service: the average rise in price in the 12 months to July, followed by the average rise in price in the 12 months to August.

Coffee: July 6.3%, August 12.8%
Garden furniture: July 0.2%, August 5.8%
Spirits: July 5%, August 8.6%
Wine: July 5%, August 7.0%
Clothes for infants and children: July 6.2%, August 8.2%
Tea: July 12.7%, August 14.6%
Breakfast cereals: July 9.8%, August 11.6%
Beer: July 11.8%, August 13.5%
Pasta and couscous: July 23.1%, August 24.5%
Men’s footwear: July 4%, August 4.8%
Women’s clothing: July 6.8%, August 7.3%

The average cost of petrol was down year-on-year by 15.2% in August, a smaller fall than the drop of 24.4% in July, reflecting a rise in prices in recent weeks.

It is a similar picture for diesel, where prices were down 19% in the year to August compared with a drop of 26.6% in the 12 months to July.