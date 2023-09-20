Delaying petrol and diesel car ban will bring UK into line with EU

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Delaying petrol and diesel car ban will bring UK into line with EU

By Press Association
The expected delay in banning new petrol and diesel cars will bring the UK into line with the European Union (Andrew Matthews/PA)
The expected delay in banning new petrol and diesel cars will bring the UK into line with the European Union.

The bloc, which includes major car-making nations such as Germany, France and Spain, will ban the sale of new cars and vans that produce any carbon emissions from 2035.

That means conventionally fuelled vehicles and hybrid models will be affected.

Only brands making fewer than 1,000 vehicles a year will be exempt.

Germany struck a deal with the European Commission to permit the continued sale of vehicles that run on carbon-neutral synthetic fuels beyond 2035.

In 2019, Ireland announced a plan to ban conventionally fuelled new cars from 2030, but this is thought unlikely to be possible unless the EU changes its plan.

Research by the International Council on Clean Transportation found there is a variety of policies elsewhere in the world.

Iceland has set a date of 2030 for all cars except off-road 4×4 vehicles.

The US has not announced a countrywide ban, but several states have plans for such a move.

They include California, which will prohibit new gasoline vehicles from 2035.

There is also no nationwide policy in Australia, but the Australian Capital Territory, which includes Canberra, has banned new fossil fuel cars from 2030.

Hong Kong will allow only zero emission new cars to be sold from 2035.

Several Chinese provinces including Beijing, Guangdong, Hainan and Shanghai have announced plans to increase the market share of non-conventionally-fuelled to between 20-40% by 2030.