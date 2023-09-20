Business leaders call for stable policies and urge Government to ‘think again’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business leaders call for stable policies and urge Government to ‘think again’

By Press Association
BCC boss Shevaun Haviland said that businesses need certainty so they can ‘plan and prosper’ (Yui Mok/PA)
Businesses and trade bodies have said they “need certainty” to plan for the future and urged the Prime Minister to “think again”, as the Government reportedly prepares to water down some environmental targets.

Groups said uncertainty can put off potential investors, and some warned that rule changes could condemn people to live in colder homes and dirtier cities.

“Right across the UK, businesses of all sizes across all sectors are wondering what to make of the Prime Minister’s statement on net zero ambitions,” said British Chambers of Commerce director general Shevaun Haviland.

She said that the move towards a sustainable economy holds opportunities for businesses, but they need certainty to plan for it.

“Our message is simple – businesses need certainty in order to plan and prosper in what is already an extremely challenging climate.

“We must attract and maintain business investment if we are to seize the economic opportunities presented by net zero.”

Chris Norbury, the UK boss of German energy giant E.On, said that Rishi Sunak would be taking a “mis-step” if he went ahead with plans.

Measures being considered include weakening the plan to phase out gas boilers from 2035 and delaying the ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars – currently due in 2030 – by five years, the BBC reported.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman told Times Radio on Wednesday: “We’re not going to save the planet by bankrupting the British people.”

But Mr Norbury said: “There is no ‘green vs cheap’ debate, it’s a false argument that only serves to delay the vital work of transforming our economy – work that creates more affordable and secure energy while also boosting jobs and skills, often in the areas of the country most at risk of being left behind.

“This is a mis-step on many levels. From a business perspective, companies wanting to invest in the UK need long-term certainty to create the jobs and economic prosperity the country needs.

“Equally, in our homes and communities we risk condemning people to many more years of living in cold and draughty homes that are expensive to heat, in cities clogged with dirty air from fossil fuels, missing out on the economic regeneration this ambition brings.

“Net zero is an opportunity to transform our economy and the lives of people across the country and the Government needs to think again before abandoning our climate commitments for this decade.”

Emma Pinchbeck, the boss of Energy UK, the trade body for energy firms, said that it was a “fallacy” to say that “‘ordinary people’ don’t benefit”.

She said that giving businesses clarity helps them create cheaper products for customers, that energy efficiency reduces customer bills, and that recent sky-high energy bills were caused by gas prices, not by green energy.

“As briefed, I can see nothing in this speech that helps people, or which truly engages with the challenges of the transition (grid, planning, skills), as opposed to policies which would help reduce costs for households,” she said.

She added: “This was a leak, and let us hope the wider speech is better considered and positive.

“But the politics is the thing for me – playing politics with net zero isn’t prudent: The future British economy, household prosperity, rest on clarity and ambition.”

Like others, Julian David, chief executive of techUK – a trade body whose members include Amazon, Apple and BAE Systems – said that businesses need stable policies.

“To make the long-term investments necessary to achieve net zero, businesses need a clear and stable policy environment.

“Weakening its targets sends the wrong signals, deters investment and turns heads towards countries with more stable regulatory environments. It places the UK’s prospects as a clean tech leader at serious risk.”