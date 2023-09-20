Ministers propose increasing minimum alcohol unit price to 65p

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Ministers propose increasing minimum alcohol unit price to 65p

By Press Association
The current term for MUP will come to an end on April 30 (Jane Barlow/PA)
The minimum unit price (MUP) for alcohol in Scotland could increase to 65p per unit under proposals from ministers.

Set at 50p per unit when introduced in 2018, the current term for MUP will come to an end on April 30, 2024.

Drugs and alcohol policy minister Elena Whitham is proposing to increase the unit price to 65p in a consultation which launched on Wednesday.

The proposed increase is in line with action called for by groups such as Alcohol Focus Scotland.

It comes after figures released in August showed 1,276 people died from alcohol last year, the highest number since 2008.

Ms Whitham said: “The recent rise in alcohol-specific deaths highlights the need for more to be done to tackle alcohol-related harm.

“Our world-leading MUP policy is one of the measures we know can make a difference.

“Recent research estimated it has saved hundreds of lives, likely averted hundreds of alcohol-attributable hospital admissions each year, and also contributed to reducing health inequalities.

“It is one of a range of measures we have in place across prevention and treatment services to reduce alcohol harm.

“We believe the proposals set out in this consultation strike a reasonable balance between public health benefits and any effects on the alcoholic drinks market and subsequent impact on consumers, but we want to hear from all sides and urge everyone to take the time to respond.”

In its consultation document, the Government said it settled on 65p as it believes this price will bring the most health benefits while minimising interference in the market.

The Government said a price of 70p or more would result in “a more significant distortion to the market”, with some premium products being included.

Under the 65p MUP, a 700ml bottle of Scotch whisky would cost a minimum of £18.20.

The same volume of vodka or gin would have a minimum price of £17.07.

A pack of four 440ml cans of cider would cost at least £5.15, while a pack of four beer cans of the same size would cost at least £5.72.

The consultation will continue for nine weeks, after which ministers will make a final decision on whether MUP should continue and what the unit price will be.

Responding to the plans, Liberal Democrat Willie Rennie said: “Scottish Liberal Democrats were the first party to call for this change, so I am glad that ministers have listened.

“If MUP doesn’t move with inflation then the ambition of the policy is eroded.

“More than 20 people a week are dying in Scotland due to alcohol misuse.

“This is shocking and preventable, so we need to take steps to stop alcohol wrecking lives and communities.”

Conservative health spokesman Dr Sandesh Gulhane highlighted that the Scottish Government had recently updated a press release on the benefits of MUP after he complained about it to the UK Statistics Authority.

He said: “The launching of a second consultation shows even SNP ministers have concerns over any significant changes to their flagship minimum unit pricing policy.

“Increasing it to 65p per unit would only hit responsible drinkers during a cost-of-living crisis.

“Alcohol deaths are at their highest level since 2008 on the SNP’s watch and it is clear their blanket approach to tackling this crisis is simply not working, or supporting those who most need help with alcohol addiction.

“Ministers had to amend a press release boasting of its success and were criticised for cherry-picking from one particular study to try and suit their narrative.”

A spokeswoman for the Scotch Whisky Association said: “Alcohol misuse is complex but is a challenge that must be addressed.

“The Scotch whisky industry is committed to working in partnership with the Scottish Government to achieve that shared goal, including through the SWA’s ‘Made to be Measured’ campaign.

“An increase of the minimum unit price of alcohol in Scotland from 50p to 65p would push up the minimum price of Scotch whisky from £14 to £18.20 – a significant increase of 30% that would impact consumers across Scotland, the vast majority of whom drink responsibly.

“We will analyse the consultation in detail and respond in due course.”