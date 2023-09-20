Cleveland Police chief praises staff after force comes out of special measures

A chief constable has praised officers after his force was taken out of special measures.

Mark Webster, who became Cleveland Police’s seventh chief in less than a decade last year, welcomed the announcement by His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS).

The north east force had been under HMICFRS oversight since 2019, and following a number of in-depth inspections since then, improvements to the service have now been recognised.

Mr Webster said: “I am very pleased to confirm that Cleveland Police is no longer in special measures and has been removed from the ‘engage’ phase of force monitoring by His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services.

“Since joining Cleveland Police in April 2022, I have been committed to steering a clear pathway out of HMICFRS oversight.

“I have also seen the commitment and determination of colleagues every day, striving to drive the force forward.

“I would like to publicly thank each and every officer, member of staff, volunteer, the senior leadership team and the Office for the Police and Crime Commissioner for their hard work and dedication which has led us to this point.”

Police and Crime Commissioner Steve Turner praised the chief, saying: “Mark’s outstanding leadership and unwavering dedication are some of the key reasons why the force is in this positive position today.”

HMICFRS noted improvements including reducing crime and anti-social behaviour and better use of problem-solving techniques.

Chief Inspector of Constabulary Andy Cooke said: “I am reassured by the plans Cleveland Police has in place to continue making improvements.

“The force will be inspected again next year, when we will assess its progress to make sure the people of Cleveland are getting the service they deserve from their police force.”