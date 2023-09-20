Cleveland Police chief praises staff after force comes out of special measures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cleveland Police chief praises staff after force comes out of special measures

By Press Association
Cleveland Police is no longer in special measures (Robert Lazenby/Alamy /PA)
A chief constable has praised officers after his force was taken out of special measures.

Mark Webster, who became Cleveland Police’s seventh chief in less than a decade last year, welcomed the announcement by His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS).

The north east force had been under HMICFRS oversight since 2019, and following a number of in-depth inspections since then, improvements to the service have now been recognised.

Mr Webster said: “I am very pleased to confirm that Cleveland Police is no longer in special measures and has been removed from the ‘engage’ phase of force monitoring by His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services.

“Since joining Cleveland Police in April 2022, I have been committed to steering a clear pathway out of HMICFRS oversight.

“I have also seen the commitment and determination of colleagues every day, striving to drive the force forward.

“I would like to publicly thank each and every officer, member of staff, volunteer, the senior leadership team and the Office for the Police and Crime Commissioner for their hard work and dedication which has led us to this point.”

Police and Crime Commissioner Steve Turner praised the chief, saying: “Mark’s outstanding leadership and unwavering dedication are some of the key reasons why the force is in this positive position today.”

HMICFRS noted improvements including reducing crime and anti-social behaviour and better use of problem-solving techniques.

Chief Inspector of Constabulary Andy Cooke said: “I am reassured by the plans Cleveland Police has in place to continue making improvements.

“The force will be inspected again next year, when we will assess its progress to make sure the people of Cleveland are getting the service they deserve from their police force.”