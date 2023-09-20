Yousaf discusses action against gender-based violence in talks with Icelandic PM

Humza Yousaf has met with Icelandic Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir during his visit to New York, with the pair discussing efforts to tackle gender-based violence.

The First Minister is in the US for a series of events around Climate Week NYC.

The Icelandic leader previously travelled to Edinburgh to meet Mr Yousaf’s predecessor Nicola Sturgeon in 2019.

Mr Yousaf said: “It was pleasure to speak with Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir about opportunities for collaboration on tackling gender-based violence and promoting gender equality both domestically and internationally.

“When it comes to tackling violence and improving the lives of women and girls, it is crucial that we continue to learn from initiatives introduced by other countries, such as Iceland.”

In New York, First Minister @HumzaYousaf met with Iceland’s Prime Minister @katrinjak They discussed collaboration on tackling gender-based violence and the importance of promoting equality both domestically and internationally, to enable safer and more inclusive communities. pic.twitter.com/Xy6nTRRLwE — First Minister (@ScotGovFM) September 20, 2023

Mr Yousaf said the Scottish Government is making “great strides” in this area, including making misogynistic abuse a crime.

He continued: “I was pleased to tell the Prime Minister about how we have been inspired by the Icelandic Barnahus model, which provides holistic child-centred support to child victims of sexual abuse.

“This will deliver support to child victims and witnesses of harm and abuse and will also transform the way we deliver justice, care and recovery for children who have experienced trauma.

“I look forward to our continued collaboration between Scotland and Iceland on issues like this, and we will continue to take inspiration from countries such as Iceland wherever it can make a difference.”

Ms Jakobsdottir later tweeted saying: “Great meeting with Scotland’s First Minister @HumzaYousaf on gender equality and ways for our countries to collaborate and share knowledge.”