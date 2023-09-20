Al Gore says Rishi Sunak taking ‘wrong decision’ on climate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Al Gore says Rishi Sunak taking ‘wrong decision’ on climate

By Press Association
Former US vice president Al Gore has criticised Rishi Sunak’s environmental stance (Steve Parsons/PA)
Former US vice president Al Gore has criticised Rishi Sunak’s environmental stance (Steve Parsons/PA)

Former US vice president and climate change activist Al Gore said Rishi Sunak “is doing the wrong thing” by curbing green policies.

The British Prime Minister is expected to water down environmental commitments in an apparent bid to create dividing lines with Labour ahead of a likely general election next year.

Measures being considered include weakening the plan to phase out gas boilers from 2035 and delaying the ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars – currently due for 2030 – by five years, it has been reported.

Mr Gore, speaking to Sky News on Wednesday, said: “I think it is unfortunate that he would do that.

“And I think the people of the United Kingdom largely agree that it is the wrong decision.

“But that is for people of the United Kingdom to address. I certainly disagree with him.”

Asked whether Mr Sunak’s plans would set back the net zero cause, Mr Gore replied: “He is doing the wrong thing.”

Mr Gore served as Bill Clinton’s vice president and narrowly missed out on the White House during the 2000 presidential election.

The Democrat politician has been known for his focus on environmental issues and in 2006 fronted the documentary film An Inconvenient Truth about the global impact of climate change.

G20 summit
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has faced domestic and international criticism ahead of his decision to curb green measures (Dan Kitwood/PA)

Conservative Party leader Mr Sunak, in a statement released ahead of a speech in Downing Street later on Wednesday, said he would be setting out a “proportionate” approach to cutting emissions, with a need to be upfront about the “costs and trade-offs” of achieving a net zero carbon economy by 2050.

Chatham House said Mr Sunak’s environmental policy shift would make the UK “an outlier” on the world stage.

Olivia O’Sullivan, director of the UK In The World programme at the think tank, said: “These measures are at odds with the UK Government’s stated foreign policy goal of being a climate leader — shifting away from its own domestic commitments makes it difficult to ask other countries to set ambitious goals.

“At a time when other major powers are making significant investments in the green transition, such as the Inflation Reduction Act in the United States and the EU’s Green Deal Industrial Plan — shifting away from investments and commitments on this makes the UK an outlier.”

The Prime Minister opted to stay away from the United Nations’ General Assembly gathering this week in New York, sending his deputy Oliver Dowden in his place to meet with the likes of US President Joe Biden.

Mr Sunak also missed the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals summit, also held in New York this week, where climate change was one of the major topics discussed.

The Prime Minister previously blamed “pressures on my diary” for snubbing the Stateside gatherings and insisted he has been “incredibly engaged on international affairs” following criticism over his decision to stay at home.