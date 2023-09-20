Joanna Lumley asks PM to show ‘true leadership’ on banning live animal exports

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Joanna Lumley asks PM to show ‘true leadership’ on banning live animal exports

By Press Association
Dame Joanna Lumley hands in a petition to 10 Downing Street calling for a ban on the export of live animals (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Dame Joanna Lumley has asked the Prime Minister to show “true leadership” after delivering a petition to Downing Street to ban live animal exports.

The actress delivered a box with 95,000 signatures to 10 Downing Street, urging the Government to reconsider its decision to withdraw the Animal Welfare (Kept Animals) Bill.

The Bill, which was expected to ban live animal exports, was scrapped by the Government in May, having already suffered long delays since it was first introduced in June 2021.

Dame Joanna told the PA news agency that the Government must “stand by its commitment” to banning live animal exports.

She said: “(The withdrawal of the Bill) was just a huge shock to all the people who believed it would go through.

“We’re here to ask the Government to stand by its commitment to end the trade, end live exports, we have gathered over 95,000 signatures we have handed to the Prime Minister to please show true leadership on animal welfare.

“Stand by this Bill that you promised, that you said would remain permanent, we can’t understand why it’s going back, so we are saying please Prime Minister… do the right thing.”

Ministers have previously insisted the Government will keep its promises on specific animal welfare issues using other means, including by supporting private member’s Bills.

But campaigners say tens of thousands of animals have suffered as a result of Government “dithering” on the issue.

Animal welfare organisation Compassion in World Farming (CIWF), which worked with Dame Joanna on the petition, said other countries have “banned or begun to phase out the trade”, however the Government has not made progress.

James West, CIWF’s chief public affairs manager, said: “We are outraged that having introduced legislation which easily passed its initial stages and had broad cross-party support, the UK Government dithered for 18 months then abandoned the Bill.

“We are therefore continuing to keep up the pressure to ensure legislation that results in a live exports ban remains high on the UK political agenda.

“We believe animals should be fattened and slaughtered as close as possible to their place of birth; the exportation of live animals for those purposes is simply unnecessary and must be banned by the Government without further delay.”

The Government has been contacted for comment.