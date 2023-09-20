Sunak says he would have ‘no problem’ defending green rollback to his daughters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sunak says he would have ‘no problem’ defending green rollback to his daughters

By Press Association
Rishi Sunak with daughters Krishna and Anoushka (Danny Lawson/PA)
Rishi Sunak insisted he would have “no problem” explaining his scaling back of green policies to his climate-conscious daughters.

The Prime Minister was asked whether he believed his plans to dilute key efforts to tackle the climate crisis would convince his children.

He has previously described his young daughters, Krishna and Anoushka, as the “experts” in his household on climate change.

His announcement has prompted a fierce backlash from green-minded Tories, environmentalists and industry figures.

But Mr Sunak strongly rejected that his actions amounted to “watering down” net-zero targets.

“I think it is absolutely wrong to describe in any way, shape or form what I’m doing today as ‘watering down our targets’,” he said in response to a question describing it as such after his speech in Downing Street.

“If someone thinks that what we’re doing is somehow not sufficient, not ambitious enough, I don’t know what they’d say to pretty much every other country in the world, because we are way out ahead already and continuing to maintain that leadership.

“So I’m very confident that what we’re doing is right, because not only do we have world-leading targets, we’re actually just doing it in a better way that will bring the country along with us and save families thousands of pounds, and there’s nothing ‘watering down’ about that.

“But that’s why I have no problem whatsoever defending it, not just to my daughters.”

Net zero targets
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak delivers a speech on the plans for net-zero commitments (Justin Tallis/PA)

He added that they would not be the ones having to bear the consumer cost of existing policies to reach net zero by 2050.

“Quite frankly, it’s not them who are going to have to fork out £10,000” to upgrade their boiler, he said, adding the cost was falling to “families up and down the country right now”.

When he announced plans to “max out” the UK’s oil and gas reserve in the summer, Mr Sunak also said he was confident he could win over his daughters with his argument that the UK could hit the net zero goal while continuing to drill for fossil fuels.

“They’re not eco-zealots.

“They actually, I think, are open to sensible, practical arguments,” he said at the time.