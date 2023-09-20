Sunak accused of claiming to have ‘scrapped’ measures that ‘were not policy’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sunak accused of claiming to have ‘scrapped’ measures that ‘were not policy’

By Press Association
Rishi Sunak has been accused of claiming to have ‘scrapped’ measures such as taxes on meats and flying that were never Government policy (Justin Tallis/PA)
Rishi Sunak has been accused of claiming to have “scrapped” measures such as taxes on meats and flying that were never Government policy.

Conservative former Cabinet minister Sir Simon Clarke criticised the Prime Minister for putting up “a lot of straw men” as he weakened environmental policies.

In a speech in Downing Street, Mr Sunak said he will be easing a series of green policies while setting out a “new approach” designed to protect “hard-pressed British families” from “unacceptable costs”.

He confirmed the ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars by 2030 will be pushed back to 2035 and changes to the Government’s plan to phase out new boilers.

But the PM also claimed to have scrapped a series of “heavy-handed measures”, such as a tax on meat and flying, compulsory car-sharing and forcing people to recycle in seven different bins.

“The debate about how we get to net zero has thrown up a range of worrying proposals and today I want to confirm that, under this Government, they’ll never happen,” he said.

“The proposal for Government to interfere in how many passengers you can have in your car. I’ve scrapped it.

“The proposal that we should force you to have seven different bins in your home. I’ve scrapped it.

“The proposal to make you change your diet – and harm British farmers – by taxing meat, or to create new taxes to discourage flying or going on holiday. I’ve scrapped those too.”

He added: “We will never impose these unnecessary and heavy-handed measures on you, the British people, but we will still meet our international commitments and hit net zero by 2050.”

Cabinet Meeting
Tory former cabinet minister Sir Simon Clarke (PA)

Mr Clarke backed some of the new measures, including more support for boiler upgrades.

“But a lot of straw men have been offered up which simply weren’t policy,” he said.

“Nobody serious in politics was talking about banning flying, taxing meat etc.”

Taxes on meat and dairy or on flying are not Government or Labour Party policy.

In a press release, the Conservative Party said they were recommendations from the Climate Change Committee, an independent non-departmental public body, formed under the Climate Change Act to advise the UK on tackling and preparing for climate change.

In relation to recycling, the Government had planned to unveil a new strategy in March that would have required households to separate seven types of waste into different containers, but the plans were delayed until after local elections amid concern over a backlash from voters.

Environment Secretary Therese Coffey is expected to shortly introduce a new plan, which will ensure all homes in England recycle the same materials, ending the confusion and postcode lottery over what can and cannot be recycled.

A Defra source said: “We are making recycling simpler and putting an end to the confusion that leads to rubbish being put into black bin bags and driven off to landfill.

“The Secretary of State has ordered that councils won’t face a top-down edict on bin numbers and will have the flexibility they need for their residents.”