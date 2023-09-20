Labour relishing Tory net zero clash as party refuses to back PM’s car ban delay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Labour relishing Tory net zero clash as party refuses to back PM’s car ban delay

By Press Association
Ed Miliband said he was relishing going ‘toe-to-toe’ with the Tories on net zero at the next election (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Ed Miliband said he was relishing going ‘toe-to-toe’ with the Tories on net zero at the next election (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Labour is relishing the challenge of going “toe-to-toe” with the Tories over net zero at the next election as it refused to back a number of the policy changes made by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

The Conservative Party leader used a speech on Wednesday to weaken a host of pledges designed to help the UK achieve a net zero economy by 2050.

Although Mr Sunak insisted the changes were “not about” politics, the shift on green policies is being interpreted as a bid to create dividing lines with Labour ahead of a likely general election next year.

Shadow environment secretary Steve Reed predicted Mr Sunak’s decision to focus on “what he wrongly sees as narrow party political advantage” for the Tories would “blow up in his face.”

Labour has said it would keep the 2030 ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars if it wins the next election following Mr Sunak’s decision to delay it until 2035.

Mr Reed said Labour’s position would ensure stability for the car industry, which has criticised the Prime Minister’s move.

“That is what businesses have been investing for, that is what businesses expect, that is how we can meet net zero, but it is also how we can lower the fuel costs for households that have cars,” he told Sky News.

Shadow net zero secretary Ed Miliband said the party did not support watering down obligations on landlords to improve the energy efficiency of rental homes.

It comes after Mr Sunak scrapped measures to force landlords or homeowners to upgrade homes to an energy performance certificate (EPC) of grade C or higher by 2035.

Net zero Sunak
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak weakened his Government net zero pledges on Wednesday (Justin Tallis/PA)

Mr Miliband, however, refused to lay out a position on phasing out gas boilers following the Prime Minister’s announcement that a new exemption could mean as many as a fifth of households will not have to switch to alternatives such as heat pumps by 2035.

Mr Sunak also upped the grant available to pay for heat pumps, from £5,000 to £7,500, as he called for a “proportionate” response to reaching net zero.

Former opposition leader Mr Miliband, speaking at Politico’s Energy and Climate UK event, said Labour would “set out a plan in government with a date” by which gas boilers would need to be phased out.

He said: “What I am not going to do is sign up to a failed Government target.

“I think the problem we have got on heat pumps is we have the lowest take up in Europe, we haven’t got a plan in place.

“We will only implement the phase out when we know that working people can be better off.

“So I’ve got a slightly different view on that than I have on the petrol and diesel (cars) phase out.

Electric Car Charging Stations – London
Labour said it would keep the 2030 ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars (John Walton/PA)

“What we will do is, in government we will set out a plan… to get down the cost of heat pumps and to make sure it works for people economically.”

The Conservatives’ narrow success in July’s Uxbridge and South Ruislip by-election, won largely through a campaign against the expansion of the ultra-low emission zone (Ulez) in London, bolstered Tory calls to shun expensive environmental policies.

Mr Miliband, asked whether the next election could become a de facto referendum on net zero, said: “I relish the prospect of going toe to toe with this Government on saying who can make this transition work economically for the British people.

“Because the idea that Rishi Sunak, who is seen as out of touch, has delivered the biggest cost-of-living crisis in a generation, is the answer to the question of who is going to implement the green transition in a fair way, I mean, come off it frankly.”

Sadiq Khan, the Labour mayor of London, who last month broadened Ulez to cover every borough in the capital, told BBC’s Newscast it was “astonishing” that the Government appeared to be devising an environmental strategy based on the result of the by-election in Boris Johnson’s former seat.