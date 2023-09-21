Government borrowing comes in below official forecasts in August

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Government borrowing comes in below official forecasts in August

By Press Association
Pressure on the Chancellor to cut taxes ahead of the next general election ramped up further after figures showed government borrowing came in lower than official forecasts last month (Aaron Chown/PA)
Pressure on the Chancellor to cut taxes ahead of the next general election ramped up further after figures showed government borrowing came in lower than official forecasts in August.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said public sector net borrowing stood at £11.6 billion last month – £3.5 billion more than a year earlier and the fourth highest August borrowing since records began.

It was higher than the £11.1 billion forecast by most economists, but lower than the £13 billion predicted by the UK’s fiscal watchdog, the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR).

Borrowing for the financial year so far has now reached £69.6 billion – £19.3 billion more than a year ago, but far below the £81 billion forecast by the OBR.

However, the data revealed that borrowing was higher than first thought for the four months of the financial year, with the ONS revising up its estimate to £58.1 billion from the £56.6 billion previous estimate.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt insisted: “These numbers show why, after helping families in the pandemic, we now need to balance the books.

“That becomes much easier when inflation is under control because higher inflation pushes up interest rates, so we need to stick to the plan to get it down.”

Mr Hunt warned on Wednesday that there will be no pre-election “borrowing binge”, despite saying the Government’s plan to tackle the cost-of-living crisis is working following a surprise fall in inflation to 6.7% in August, down from 6.8% in July.

Such a move would “simply keep interest rates higher for longer”, he said, dealing a blow to Conservatives demanding tax cuts.

He has so far fought off pressure from some Tories – including former prime minister Liz Truss – to pledge tax cuts, repeatedly playing down the prospect of major giveaways in his Autumn Statement, due on November 22.

Samuel Tombs, an economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said he now expects full-year borrowing to total £113.2 billion, a “hefty” £18.4 billion below the OBR’s forecast.

“We doubt, however, that the OBR will lower its full-year forecast quite that dramatically in the autumn statement,” he added, citing the risks to economic output over the months ahead as well as debt interest payments.

The figures showed the interest the Government paid on its debt hit £5.6 billion in August, although this was £3.1 billion lower than a year ago, due to an easing back of inflation.

Britain’s debt interest bill was sent rocketing due to the impact of sky-high retail prices index (RPI) inflation on index-linked gilt stock.

However, inflation is easing back from highs seen in October last year and debt interest payments for the financial year to date are 12.8% lower than a year earlier, at £43.5 billion.

The ONS said net debt stood at £2.59 trillion at the end of August, equal to around 98.8% of the UK’s gross domestic product (GDP) and 2.3 percentage points higher than a year ago.