Committee warns minister of concerns about strategy to prepare NHS for winter

By Press Association
The committee said planning for NHS winter preparedness must take place earlier in the year (PA)
Health Secretary Michael Matheson has been warned of significant concerns around winter preparedness in the NHS by a Holyrood committee.

It came after the Health, Social Care and Sport Committee took evidence from a range of experts, including the British Medical Association and Caroline Lamb, NHS Scotland’s chief executive and the director-general for health and social care.

In a letter to the Health Secretary, committee convener Clare Haughey said stakeholders broadly agree that the 2022/23 winter planning process came “too late in the calendar year” to address the major concerns facing the sector, which saw significant waits at emergency departments and operation backlogs remain high.

During her evidence to the committee, Ms Lamb said the plan for this winter will be published in October as normal, however she said planning began in March.

But in its letter to the minister, the committee said “further assurances” are needed on how the long-term planning will work.

It said: “The committee notes the level of concern from stakeholders on the timing of winter planning activities and a perceived lack of proactive work through previous plans to address year-wide systemic pressures in health and social care.

“The committee would further welcome assurances from the Scottish Government that there are plans in place to move away from a short-term approach to winter planning.

Health Secretary Michael Matheson
The committee has raised its concerns with Health Secretary Michael Matheson (PA)

“In particular, it asks the Scottish Government to set out how it plans to build long-term resilience, and improved service planning, to be able to deal with the additional pressures created by changing demographics and an ageing population.”

The letter also expresses concern over the implementation of a “whole-systems approach”, which the committee views as “piecemeal”.

The committee recommends the forthcoming plan sets out specific measures taken by the Scottish Government to enhance the joint approach.

Concerns are also raised around long-term funding commitments and staffing pressures.

It said “long-term, recurrent funding commitments” need to be offered to the sector to help it improve resilience planning and year-round staffing pressures.