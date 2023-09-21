Government must raise more revenue to meet child poverty targets, adviser warns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Government must raise more revenue to meet child poverty targets, adviser warns

By Press Association
Child poverty targets were set in 2017 (Danny Lawson/PA)
The Scottish Government will need to raise further revenue if it wants to meet its child poverty targets, one of its advisers has said.

Bill Scott, the outgoing chairman of the Poverty and Inequality Commission, said a “serious conversation” about tax and redistribution is needed if progress is to be made.

He spoke to Holyrood’s Social Justice Committee on Thursday as part of its pre-budget scrutiny, alongside experts from the Joseph Rowntree Foundation, the Fraser of Allander Institute and the Scottish Human Rights Commission.

Bill Scott is stepping down as chair of the commission (Poverty and Inequality Commission/PA)

Written evidence from the groups said it is unlikely the Government will meet its interim child poverty targets for 2023/24, as well as the longer-term target for 2030.

The targets were set in the 2017 Child Poverty (Scotland) Act, which also set up the commission Mr Scott chairs to advise the Government.

The targets aim for relative child poverty to be reduced to 18% in 2023/24, and then to 10% by the end of the decade.

Mr Scott said: “If we’re to stand a realistic chance of meeting those targets, Scottish Government will need to raise additional revenue.

“Because there’s no way it can even meet its current service commitments with the budget that it has.”

He said it is not his commission’s role to advise on every area of the budget, but added: “We do need to have a serious conversation about the level of taxation that’s needed to provide good public services, but also to address the scourge of poverty in our society.”

Some money could be re-prioritised towards tackling poverty more directly, he said, mentioning the Scottish Attainment Challenge fund as well as concessionary travel.

Mr Scott said: “I myself have had concessionary travel for seven years now. I don’t need it.

“I’ll be honest – the income level I’ve got, I don’t need concessionary travel.

“That money could then be re-prioritised to help low-income families get to work.”

It was revealed earlier this month that Mr Scott has resigned from his position on health grounds. He is currently serving his notice period.

A Holyrood committee took evidence on the expected funding gap in the budget (Jane Barlow/PA)

Three other members of the commission also resigned, saying there has been “a loss of confidence and trust in the chair”.

Emma Congreve, deputy director at the Fraser of Allander Institute, also spoke to the committee on Thursday about the expected funding gap in the Scottish Government budget, which is projected to reach nearly £2 billion by 2028.

She said the Government is aware of the issue and is thinking carefully about how to close the gap.

Ms Congreve said there may need to be a “change of direction” in policies that are currently offered on a universal basis.

She said “we expect that there will need to be those types of decisions made”, and she called on ministers to set out each of their changes transparently.