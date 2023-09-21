Robison insists ‘no decisions made’ on raising council tax rates

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Robison insists ‘no decisions made’ on raising council tax rates

By Press Association
A consultation document suggests people in council tax Band E or above could face increases of 7.5% to 22.5% (PA)
Deputy First Minister Shona Robison says no decision has yet been made on council tax, as she clashed with Anas Sarwar over a consultation on raising rates for certain properties.

Ms Robison said Labour had “turned their back” on raising more money through taxation, while Mr Sarwar said the SNP is “making life harder for working people”.

A consultation document suggests there could be increases of 7.5% to 22.5% for properties in council tax Band E or higher.

During First Minister’s Questions, Mr Sarwar said a family in Cambuslang where the mother is a nurse and the father is a teacher already face increases in their food costs, energy bills and mortgage payments.

Shona Robison
Shona Robison said it is misleading to claim council tax will be increased (Jane Barlow/PA)

He added: “Now the SNP want to make that worse by asking both mum and dad to pay more income tax, to pay hundreds of pounds more in council tax, and £15 a day to get to their work in Glasgow.

“This family is being let down by both Tory and SNP incompetence, both making life harder for working people.”

Ms Robison was standing in at FMQs for Humza Yousaf, who is in New York for a series of meetings around Climate Week.

Anas Sarwar
Anas Sarwar said the SNP is making things ‘harder for working people’ (Jane Barlow/PA)

She said: “Anas Sarwar is now getting his orders from (UK Labour leader) Keir Starmer, and that is to not promise anything in terms of progressive taxation and to turn his back on raising additional funds.

“What Anas Sarwar should remember is that if we had followed what he seems to be suggesting, the Tory tax policy, we would have a billion pounds less for public services in our coffers.

“No decisions have been made in terms of council tax increases and he should not be saying to the people of Rutherglen or anywhere else that that is the case, because that is to mislead.”