Ministers to hit the road as travelling Cabinet returns

An initiative which saw Cabinet meetings take place outside of Edinburgh is returning, the First Minister has announced.

The travelling Cabinet – which took the weekly meeting of senior ministers to places across Scotland – was shelved due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

But on October 2, ministers will meet in Inveraray, Argyll and Bute, before holding a “public discussion” to hear about local issues.

The Cabinet will meet in Inveraray on October 2 (Alamy/PA)

Mr Yousaf said: “As First Minister, I am looking forward to getting out and about with the Cabinet to meet people in and around Inveraray and listen to their views.

“I’ll be laying out my vision to boost growth, reduce poverty and build a more equal and just society, and look forward to discussing with the people of Argyll and Bute how to achieve this within their local communities.

“This will be the first of many more Cabinet public discussion events I intend to host, providing an opportunity for local people to engage directly with ministers and to help shape and inform Government decision-making.

“Your voice is important and it is vital it is heard – I’m really looking forward to listening to and engaging with the people of Argyll and Bute during this travelling Cabinet session.”