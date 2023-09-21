Labour accuses Government of being ‘complicit’ in trophy trade

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Labour accuses Government of being ‘complicit’ in trophy trade

By Press Association
Cecil the Lion and his pride in Hwange National Park (Alamy)
Cecil the Lion and his pride in Hwange National Park (Alamy)

Labour has accused the Government of being “complicit” in trophy hunting after a bill that would see imports banned in the UK became tied up in the House of Lords.

Commons leader Penny Mourdaunt has insisted that MPs will get another chance to debate the Hunting Trophies (Import Prohibition) Bill, though more Parliamentary time will have to be allocated.

Opposition politicians accused Conservative peers of filibustering and trying to prevent the Bill from becoming law.

Added amendments were branded last week as “death by a thousand cuts” in Parliament, with 62 being added separately.

Those making changes have denied trying to “kill the Bill”, instead insisting they want to improve it.

Labour is urging the Government to stop “dither and delaying” and revive the Bill’s chances of being passed, accusing them of being on the side of the killers.

If made law, the Bill would prohibit bringing into the UK body parts of species of conservation concern.

Thousands of trophies have been brought into the UK over the last decade, including from endangered species.

Eight years ago, the death of Cecil the lion brought trophy hunting to the attention of the British public and the Government has since announced its intention to ban bringing them to this country.

Labour has also promised to ban importing trophies to the UK if it wins the next election.

Steve Reed, shadow environmental secretary, said: “Hunting endangered animals is barbaric and must be confined to history.

“We must stop the selfish trophy hunters who want to slaughter then display endangered animals’ body parts for their own perverse self-gratification.

“The Conservative Government must stop siding with these killers. If they refuse to act, they will be complicit in the slaughter as they break yet another pre-election promise.

“The next Labour government will do the right thing and ban the sickening import of these trophies.”

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs was contacted for comment.