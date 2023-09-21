Drug consumption room would be based in Glasgow’s Hunter Street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Drug consumption room would be based in Glasgow’s Hunter Street

By Press Association
The consumption room aims to reduce the harms associated with drug use in public areas (PA)
The consumption room aims to reduce the harms associated with drug use in public areas (PA)

The proposed safe drugs consumption facility in Glasgow – which would be the first in Scotland – would be based in the city’s Hunter Street, plans state.

Documents presented to Glasgow’s council and health board say it will be open between 9am and 9pm, 365 days a year at the Hunter Street health centre, which already provides a heroin assisted treatment service.

The Scottish Government has agreed to make up to £2.3 million a year available for the safer drugs consumption facility (SDCF) pilot, with staff coming on board in 2024/25.

First proposed in 2016, the facility aims to reduce the harms associated with drug use in public areas.

Earlier this month, the plans moved closer to reality as the Lord Advocate said it would “not be in the public interest” to prosecute people in such facilities for drug possession.

The Home Office also said it would not impede the consumption room pilot from going ahead.

A report going before the Integration Joint Board noted the consumption facility is “likely to polarise opinion”.

It said: “SDCFs have been shown to reduce public injecting and discarded needles, and remove barriers to, and improve the uptake into, treatment and care.”

The report said the Hunter Street site “offers a discrete base, closely located to the city centre, and implementation of the enhanced drug treatment service within the centre has not caused significant challenges for the community”.

Glasgow’s Health and Social Care Partnership will cover the cost of redesigning the building, creating a reception and injecting area with booths as well as treatment rooms and a recovery area.

The report said: “The SDCF will be subject to a robust independent evaluation studying the impact on service users, staff, local communities and businesses, and whether anticipated wider societal benefits such as cost reductions in other services are realised.”