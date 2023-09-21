‘We don’t want to diverge’ from EU rules, Starmer says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘We don’t want to diverge’ from EU rules, Starmer says

By Press Association
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, pictured in The Hague, has been speaking at an international summit of ‘progressive’ politicians in Canada (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Sir Keir Starmer said “we don’t want to diverge” from EU rules as he spoke at a conference of centre-left leaders in Canada.

The more the UK and Brussels “share a future together” the less friction there will be between the two, he can be seen suggesting in footage obtained by Sky News.

The Labour leader has hinted he would seek to align Britain more closely with the bloc if he wins power but has exercised caution in discussing these plans.

Speaking at an international summit of “progressive” politicians including Canadian PM Justin Trudeau over the weekend, he was more explicit about what his vision for such a relationship might involve.

“Most of the conflict with the UK being outside of the (EU) arises insofar as the UK wants to diverge and do different things to the rest of our EU partners,” he said.

“Obviously the more we share values, the more we share a future together, the less the conflict, and actually, different ways of solving problems become available.

“Actually we don’t want to diverge, we don’t want to lower standards, we don’t want to rip up environmental standards, working standards for people that work, food standards and all the rest of it.

“Suddenly you’re in a space where notwithstanding the obvious fact that we are outside the EU and not in the EEA, there’s a lot more common ground than you might think.”

The comments are likely to reignite debate about the nature of post-Brexit relations with Brussels.

Labour will be seeking to win back parts of the electorate who voted to leave the EU in the 2016 referendum, and discussion of strengthening ties has been approached with caution so far.

Some argue that closer alignment with Brussels would ease trade, while others believe it will burden Britain with unnecessary red tape.

Experts have warned that Sir Keir risks demanding more than the EU is willing to offer in seeking a better deal for the UK, given the bloc’s relative satisfaction with the terms of the current Trade and Co-operation Agreement (TCA).

It draws a clear dividing line between Opposition and Government, with the Labour leader’s latest remarks already attracting ire from Tory MPs and ministers.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said: “Keir voted remain. Then he backed a second referendum. Then he didn’t. Now he wants to rejoin the EU in all but name. What does Labour stand for?”

Tory MP Simon Clarke said: “The whole point of Brexit is our ability to do things differently. From our vaccine roll-out to freeports to solvency rules to our membership of the CPTPP, we are already demonstrating why this matters.

“Being a rule-taker, blindly following the EU, would be a disastrous mistake.”