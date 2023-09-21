Ministers need to prevent dress code imposition on Muslim women, says think tank

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ministers need to prevent dress code imposition on Muslim women, says think tank

By Press Association
Think tank Policy Exchange has made recommendations to the Government on guidance for schools over religious clothing (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The Government needs to take a stronger stance in preventing the imposition of dress codes on Muslim women, a think tank has said.

A new report by Policy Exchange discusses how Islamist groups have dominated the discourse surrounding religious clothing in the UK and beyond, potentially limiting the freedom of choice for Muslim women in matters of clothing.

The think tank emphasises how public fear of Islamophobia can lead to Islamist groups stifling open debate about religious attire in the UK, even though women in many Islamic countries are protesting against the hijab’s imposition as an oppressive garment.

The report, titled The Symbolic Power of the Veil, recommends the Government should provide clearer guidance to schools regarding dress codes and religious attire, and provide examples.

Under such guidance, the think tank says, schools may accommodate religious headwear such as the hijab, but they should not require it as part of the uniform.

According to the report, the Government should also resist any definition of Islamophobia that restricts criticism of religious practices, including the dress code.

The key findings and recommendations in the report are backed by Labour MP Khalid Mahmood (Birmingham, Perry Barr), who said: “A certain proportion of Muslim women may wish to wear a hijab or a niqab to publicly demonstrate their Muslim identity.

“But the wearing of the hijab clearly does not represent all Muslim women. And it is grossly insensitive to those Muslim women in Iran, Afghanistan, Yemen and elsewhere who are compelled against their wishes to wear the hijab to declare that it does.”

Another recommendation is that the Government should avoid endorsing or promoting specific religious attire.

It singles out the Foreign Office for celebrating World Hijab Day in 2018, with hijabs being distributed among civil servants.

The report’s author, former British ambassador to Saudi Arabia and senior fellow at Policy Exchange, Sir John Jenkins, said: “Recent events in Iran have revealed once again not just the symbolic power of Islamic veiling and other vestimentary codes but also the way they can be – and are – deployed to discipline individuals, groups and indeed entire societies in the interests of authoritarian and unaccountable political and religious elites.”

The report’s co-author, human rights advocate Professor Elham Manea, added: “Freedom of opinion and speech is not some kind of extra, to be used as a cheerful slogan whenever we see fit.

“It has a purpose: to speak truth to power, to challenge hegemonic authoritarian and religious orders, and to push for reforms and for the protection of individual basic rights.

“How are we going to criticise the harmful aspects of social and religious practices and customs if the immediate reaction is accusations of Islamophobia?”